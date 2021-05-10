Perrie Edwards announces she is pregnant with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards announces she is pregnant with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has confirmed she and her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first baby together with a stunning picture.

Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her first baby.

The Little Mix singer and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain announced the news on Instagram today, posting two black and white pictures of the growing baby bump.

In the pictures, Alex can be seen holding Perrie's waist as they both beam with happiness.

The singer posted the images on her social media with the caption: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate."

She added: "We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Perrie and Alex look excited to become parents. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Alex, who plays for Liverpool, shared the same images with the caption: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."

This happy news comes days after Perrie's Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne also announced she is expecting.

Leigh-Anne was one of the first people to congratulate Perrie on Instagram today, commenting: "Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much."

It was last week that Leigh-Anne announced her pregnancy in a glamorous photoshoot alongside her boyfriend Andre Gray.

At the time, she wrote: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."

