Perrie Edwards pregnant: When is the Little Mix singer due and when did she announce the baby news?

Perrie Edwards has announced her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

When are Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expecting their first baby?

Congratulations are in order because Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and England footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have announced they are expecting their first child.

The news comes just days after Perrie’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she was also pregnant.

When did Perrie announce her pregnancy?

Perrie Edwards announced she is expecting her first child on Monday, May 10.

Sharing an adorable photo of her little bump, Perrie wrote on Instagram: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You 🌎♥️

“We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Leigh-Anne was quick to comment, writing: “Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Little Mixer Jade Thirlwall also commented on the sweet news: "beaming for you both ♥️ I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x".

Liverpool player Alex also shared his own message, telling his followers: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? 😅 so grateful and excited to become a dad ❤️ bring on the sleepless nights 🤪”

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are having a baby. Picture: PA Images

When in Perrie Edwards’ baby due?

It is unclear when Perrie Edwards’ baby will be born, with very little details on the pregnancy.

It’s thought the little one will be welcomed towards the end of the year.

Alex and Perrie started dating in November 2016 and made their first public outing in February 2017.

They went Instagram official the same year, with Perrie posting a photo of her boyfriend sitting at the kitchen table beside her dog Hatchi and Alex's dog.

With their romance going from strength to strength, they spent lockdown together with their dogs.

