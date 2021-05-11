Prince Philip's throne 'removed' from Parliament as Queen attends first royal engagement alone

The Queen spoke in the House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen, 95, attended the House of Lords today as she gave a speech to mark the State Opening of Parliament without Prince Philip by her side.

Queen Elizabeth II attended her first public engagement today since the death of her beloved husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

The Queen dressed in a purple coat with yellow flower embroidery and a matching hat for the occasion, which she used to attended with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Philip would usually sit to the left of the Queen in the Consort's Throne, however, footage from Parliament shows that this throne has now been removed from the House of Lords.

Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall were in attendance, sitting to the left of the Queen in Chairs of State.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton hides special editions of new book around the UK for public to find

The Queen was joined by her son, Prince Charles, at the House of Lords. Picture: Getty

The address from the Queen set out the Government's legislative plans and marks the beginning of a session of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

The Queen usually wears full ceremonial robes for the State Opening. Picture: Getty

The Queen usually wears full ceremonial robes for the State Opening, but this year wore day dress with a hat due to Covid-19 precautions.

She also did not wear the heavy Imperial State Crown, which was instead placed on a cushion nearby.

Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9 earlier this year, joined the Queen at the State Opening every year until he retired.

Prince Philip attended the State Openings alongside the Queen until he retired. Picture: Getty

Prince Charles and Camilla joined the Queen in Westminster today. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle last month, where he had recently returned to following a long stay in hospital.

The Queen's husband was laid to rest a week later at St George's Chapel in Windsor with Her Majesty and other members of the royal family in attendance.

READ NOW: William says feisty Charlotte, 6, claims she's a 'teenager' and can 'do what she wants'