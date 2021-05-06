William says feisty Charlotte, 6, claims she's a 'teenager' and can 'do what she wants'

Princess Charlotte celebrated her sixth birthday this month. Picture: Getty/The Duchess of Cambridge

By Alice Dear

Prince William recently gave the public an insight into the sassy ways of his second child Princess Charlotte, and she sounds like a scream.

Prince William, 38, and Kate Middleton, 39, are the proud parents of three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated Charlotte's sixth birthday, marking the special day by releasing a new portrait of the adorable tot.

While little Charlotte has only just turned six, she's apparently already showing off her feisty personality, telling her mum and dad she can 'do what she wants'.

Prince William told people at a royal engagement that Princess Charlotte is now telling people she is 16. Picture: Getty

Prince William gave the insight into Charlotte's hilarious ways during a royal engagement this week in the West Midlands.

In footage captured by the MailOnline, William can be heard telling a group of people that Charlotte likes to say: "I'm six now. I'll do what I want."

He can also been heard telling them that if they were to ask, she would tell them she is 16-years-old.

A new portrait of Princess Charlotte was released to mark her sixth birthday. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

William also shared an insight into the family's birthday celebration on the big day, revealing that they held a small garden party with one other family.

When asked by a guest if she had a good birthday, he replied: "She did thank you very much, yes.

'Unfortunately for her obviously last year there was no birthday party because of lockdown but this year (we had) one other family, so that was it.

"So it wasn't a party as such but we made it as fun for her as possible."

After reflecting on Charlotte's latest comments, he said: "They grow up very fast".

Princess Charlotte has previously shown off her cheeky side. Picture: Getty

This is not the first time we've seen a cheeky side from young Princess Charlotte.

Back in the summer of 2019, George and Louis' sister was pictured sticking her tongue out at the crowd as mum Kate tried to encourage her to wave.

Royals fans instantly fell in love with little Princess Charlotte as she proved that while she is royal, she's still just a mischievous little girl!

