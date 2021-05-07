Kate Middleton hides special editions of new book around the UK for public to find

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured placing a copy of 'Hold Still' in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton, 39, marked the launch of her new book Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation today by placing a number of special copies across the UK for people to find.

The Duchess of Cambridge's book is a collection of 100 photographs taken during the pandemic to highlight the struggles and triumphs of this past year.

Today, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was seen placing a copy of the book in the gardens of Kensington Palace, revealing that she has partnered with Book Fairies UK to share special copies of Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation with the public.

The Duchess of Cambridge placed one copy of the book in the gardens of Kensington Palace. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram

Copies of Hold Still have been placed across the UK for the public to find. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram

Each of the copies placed in secret locations is adored with a gold book fairy sticker, a gold ribbon and has a letter from the Duchess of Cambridge inside.

The team explained in a tweet: "To make this activity even more special, book fairies, the Hold Still judges and participants of the final 100 images are leaving copies at places that gave them hope during the lockdown."

Kate Middleton also visited the Royal London Hospital where she spoke to staff about working throughout the pandemic. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge reflected on some of the final 100 images in the book. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton posted the footage of her placing the first book in London on Instagram with the caption: "Let the search begin!".

The Duchess of Cambridge also marked the launch of the book with visits to the Royal London Hospital as well as the National Portrait Gallery.

The Duchess of Cambridge's book is a collection of 100 photographs taken during the pandemic to highlight the struggles and triumphs of this past year. Picture: Getty

During her visit to the hospital, she sat down with staff to hear about their experience of working through the pandemic and even met with some people whose photograph entries made it to the book.

All proceeds of the book will be split between the National Portrait Gallery and mental health charity Mind.

