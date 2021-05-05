William and Kate banter each other in hilarious new clip as they launch YouTube channel

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Kate Middleton have created their own YouTube channel and shown a more casual side of their relationship in a teaser video.

Prince William, 38, and Kate Middleton, 39, have become YouTubers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the launch of their new channel today, sharing a teaser clip where the parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can be seen bantering each other.

The footage begins with the couple sat on a sofa, where William turns to Catherine to say: "Be careful what you say now, because these guys, they're filming everything!".

Kate laughs and tells her husband "I know" before the music of the video kicks in and a montage of some of their royal appearances begins.

In another funny clip taken from behind the scenes of a St Patrick's Day video recorded earlier in the year, Kate can be seen telling William he doesn't need to roll his Rs as he attempts to speak Irish.

Fans of the royal couple are delighted they have made this move to YouTube, where we're sure we'll see more from behind the scenes of their royal duties.

Prince William tells Kate to watch what she says in behind the scenes footage. Picture: YouTube/ The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

This comes after Kate and William revamped their Instagram page, changing the name from 'Kensington Royal' to 'Duke and Duchess of Cambridge'.

The pair also appear to have changed their profile picture recently, to a more casual snap of the couple by the beach.

Catherine hilariously calls Prince William out in more unseen footage. Picture: YouTube/ The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Kate and William appear keen to treat the public to content from their family this year, recently releasing new portraits of Princess Charlotte for her birthday, themselves for their anniversary as well as a personal family video.

The couple marked 10-years of married life last month, sharing two love-up portraits as well as a heartwarming family video with their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

In the footage, the family can be seen spending quality time together on a Norfolk beach, before returning to their home to toast marshmallows.

