William and Kate banter each other in hilarious new clip as they launch YouTube channel

5 May 2021, 17:19

Kate Middleton and Prince William have launched a YouTube channel
Kate Middleton and Prince William have launched a YouTube channel. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Kate Middleton have created their own YouTube channel and shown a more casual side of their relationship in a teaser video.

Prince William, 38, and Kate Middleton, 39, have become YouTubers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the launch of their new channel today, sharing a teaser clip where the parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can be seen bantering each other.

The footage begins with the couple sat on a sofa, where William turns to Catherine to say: "Be careful what you say now, because these guys, they're filming everything!".

Kate laughs and tells her husband "I know" before the music of the video kicks in and a montage of some of their royal appearances begins.

READ MORE: Royal fans can't decide whether Charlotte looks more like the Queen or William in new portrait

In another funny clip taken from behind the scenes of a St Patrick's Day video recorded earlier in the year, Kate can be seen telling William he doesn't need to roll his Rs as he attempts to speak Irish.

Fans of the royal couple are delighted they have made this move to YouTube, where we're sure we'll see more from behind the scenes of their royal duties.

Prince William tells Kate to watch what she says in behind the scenes footage
Prince William tells Kate to watch what she says in behind the scenes footage. Picture: YouTube/ The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

This comes after Kate and William revamped their Instagram page, changing the name from 'Kensington Royal' to 'Duke and Duchess of Cambridge'.

The pair also appear to have changed their profile picture recently, to a more casual snap of the couple by the beach.

Catherine hilariously calls Prince William out in more unseen footage
Catherine hilariously calls Prince William out in more unseen footage. Picture: YouTube/ The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Kate and William appear keen to treat the public to content from their family this year, recently releasing new portraits of Princess Charlotte for her birthday, themselves for their anniversary as well as a personal family video.

The couple marked 10-years of married life last month, sharing two love-up portraits as well as a heartwarming family video with their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

In the footage, the family can be seen spending quality time together on a Norfolk beach, before returning to their home to toast marshmallows.

WATCH NOW: Kate Middleton and Prince William release heartwarming family video to mark anniversary

Latest News

See more Latest News

Manchester United: Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says club owners apologised to him over Super League plans

UK & World

Peloton recalls treadmills after injuries and child death

UK & World

Meghan: Duchess of Sussex wins copyright claim against Mail On Sunday over letter to father

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world

Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world, according to the 'Golden Ratio'

Celebrities

What happens to Mal in Shadow and Bone?

Does Mal die in Shadow and Bone?

TV & Movies

Disneyland's Snow White ride causes controversy over scene of kiss 'without consent'

Disneyland's Snow White ride causes controversy over scene of kiss 'without consent'

Lifestyle

Who will be on Love Island 2021?

Love Island rumoured line-up 2021: all the contestants rumoured for the new series

TV & Movies

Harry Redknapp is going to be appearing in EastEnders

EastEnders confirm Harry Redknapp will make a special appearance later this year

TV & Movies

President Michael D. Higgins's dog begs for attention

President of Ireland's dog steals the show during TV interview as he begs for attention

Celebrities