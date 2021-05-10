Brits set for SCORCHER of a summer with temperatures reaching 25C in a matter of weeks

By Alice Dear

It looks like we might be in store for a great British summer after all.

Britain will bask in weeks of sunshine this summer with temperatures reaching mid 20Cs in July.

This is according to weather experts Accuweather who have predicted a scorching summer for people up and down the UK.

While it may not seem like it at the moment, the thunderstorms, strong winds and rain will pass to make way for beautiful skies.

The experts expect that parts of the UK will enjoy 20C and above temperatures to last throughout the entirety of July.

London is predicted to have two weeks in July of nothing but sunshine. Picture: Getty

In fact, they predict there will be two weeks in July that London will 'feel like Spain' as the mercury reaches 25C.

Accuweather believe that from July 19, the capital will see no rain and record temperatures.

We'll have to make it through the rest of May to get to that sunshine, however, as thunderstorms and more rain is predicted.

With staycations looking like the norm this summer, we're glad to hear of blue skies ahead! Picture: Getty

This comes weeks after Meteorologist for British Weather Services, Jim Dale, told The Sun that this summer could be a record-breaker, with temperatures potentially reaching 32C.

He explained the the publication: "There will definitely be some spikes of heat as we go into summer when I expect to see temperatures in the high 20Cs or even the low 30Cs.

“This is largely because of a balancing effect which, after the colder period of weather over the past couple of months, dominated by a northerly airflow, should revert and come from a more southerly direction."

Sunshine is forecast for June, following a mixed bag of weather in May. Picture: Getty

He added: “This will bring more in the way of hotter weather as we go through the end of spring and into summer.

“This summer could be up there with the warmer ones from the past ten years, it is more likely to turn out one of the warmer ones that to be cooler.”

