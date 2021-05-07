Full list of 12 countries on travel 'green list' - including Portugal and Gibraltar

The green list has been confirmed. Picture: Getty/PA

By Polly Foreman

England's green list for quarantine-free travel has officially been announced - find out which countries are on the list.

Earlier today (Friday May 7), the government announced the green list of countries that people in England will be allowed to visit without having to quarantine on their return from May 17.

Speaking at a press conference from Downing Street, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that there will be 12 countries on the list.

He said that the list is 'necessarily cautious', adding that "we must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe."

Covid tests will be required before and after travel.





The green list has been confirmed. Picture: PA

The full green list is as follows:

Portugal Australia New Zealand Singapore Brunei Iceland Faroe Islands Gibraltar Falkland Islands South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Saint Helena Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Israel

Some of the countries on the list are not allowing visitors from abroad, so it is advised to check on a country's restrictions before planning a holiday.

Mr Shapps also advised that you ensure your holiday booking is refundable, in case the Covid restrictions change.

Currently, non-essential travel is banned in England - and the new rules allowing certain foreign travel will come into force as part of the third stage of lockdown-easing on May 17.

Singapore is among the countries on the green list. Picture: Getty

The green list will be reviewed every three weeks, and it was previously reported that popular European destinations like Spain, France and Greece may be added at the end of June.

A source told the Telegraph earlier this week: "It's a rolling, evolving list that is going to start off cautiously but could start to change quickly. It is not like a one-off list that affects the totality of the summer. It will update and other countries will be added.

A Downing Street source also previously told The Times: "June will look a lot more like normal, many of the traditional holiday destinations will be on the list by then."

