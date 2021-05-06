UK weather: 20C temperatures headed for Britain this weekend after torrential rain

The weather is set to hit 20C today. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images/Twitter

A mini heatwave is on it's way to the south of England this weekend.

The weather has been very unsettled over the past few days, with torrential downpours across most of the country.

But it's good news for anyone heading to a beer garden this weekend as temperatures will finally reach above average.

In fact, the south of England could see the mercury climb to 21C on Sunday as we finally get a taste of summer.

Met Office spokesperson Steven Keates told the Evening Standard: “We are going to finally see something a little warmer coming our way probably by this coming Saturday.

The UK could see some warmer weather this weekeend. Picture: PA Images

“There will certainly be a different feel to the weather compared to what we’ve had for weeks and weeks.

“We will probably have a more humid feel. If you are staying in a pub beer garden it may well be that the nights won’t turn cold so quickly with the warmer air.

“There is some uncertainty as to how this is going to play out but temperatures potentially just scraping above 20 degrees by May 8 or 9.”

Unfortunately, it will remain rainy and windy for the rest of the week with Met Office forecaster Alex Burkill telling The Mirror: "For the rest of the week, rainfall will be rather hefty in some places, with as much as 5-10mm falling in just an hour in the worst-affected spots.

The jetstream will buckle northwards at end of the week, steering a deep low pressure system close to the UK. This will bring some 🌧️ wet and 🌬️ windy weather to all, but some warmer conditions too 📈 pic.twitter.com/aqrybpAcJE — Met Office (@metoffice) May 5, 2021

"A significant amount of hail could potentially cause some disruption to roads and public transport."

He added: "Sunday should be drier for most, with some showers in places, but in the south-east of England, temperatures could climb into the low twenties by the afternoon.

"People should make the most of any dry or sunny spots, as it is unlikely to last and the rest of May will be unsettled and changeable for everyone."

Temperatures should remain around 16C on Saturday and Sunday further north, with rain and sunny intervals.

According to the BBC, temperatures are set to drop to the mid teens again next week before they climb to around 18C in the south by Friday.

