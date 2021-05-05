Woman from Mali gives birth to nine babies after expecting seven

A woman from Mali has given birth to nine babies. Picture: Facebook

A 25-year-old woman from Mali has given birth to nonuplets.

A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies in an extremely rare case of nonuplets.

Halima Cisse, 25, was told she was expecting seven babies by doctors, but they missed two on her scans.

She was flown to Morocco on March 30, and gave birth to five girls and four boys by Caesarean section earlier this week.

Halima and all her new babies are doing well, according to Mali's health minister Fanta Siby, as reported by the BBC.





Halima gave birth to nine babies on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook

Dr Siby said in a statement: ‘The mother and babies are doing well so far,’ and added that they are due to return home in several weeks' time.

She offered her congratulations to ‘the medical teams of Mali and Morocco, whose professionalism is at the origin of the happy outcome of this pregnancy’.

Halima was flown out to Morrocco after doctors became concerned for her welfare and chances of the babies' survival.

After a two-week stay in a hospital in Bamako, Mali's capital, the decision had been made to move her to Morocco on 30 March, according to Dr Siby.

She stayed for in clinic in Morrocco for five weeks, before giving on Tuesday.

She is expected to return home with her babies in the coming weeks.

