Spain, Greece and France 'could be added to the travel green list by end of June'

Summer holidays could be on the cards this summer (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

A new report has suggested that several European countries may be added to the travel 'green list' by the end of June.

Brits hoping to go on holiday this summer may be able to travel to the top popular European destinations from the end of June, it has been claimed.

According to the Telegraph, countries like Spain, Greece and France are set to be added to the government's safe 'green' list for international travel at that time.

An announcement on foreign travel is expected this week. Picture: PA

An announcement on foreign travel is expected later this week, and it is thought that just a 'handful' of countries will be added to the green list - meaning visitors won't be required to quarantine when they arrive home - on May 17.

Countries like Gibraltar, Malta, Israel and Iceland are expected to be given green status then, but the government will reportedly conduct a three-weekly review of the 'green list'.

A source told the Telegraph: "It's a rolling, evolving list that is going to start off cautiously but could start to change quickly. It is not like a one-off list that affects the totality of the summer. It will update and other countries will be added.

Greece is among the countries that could be added to the green list by the end of June. Picture: PA

The publication added that internal EU figures show Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands will be in a position to fully vaccinate 55 per cent of their population by that date.

It comes after a Downing Street source told The Times: "June will look a lot more like normal, many of the traditional holiday destinations will be on the list by then."

Speaking about foreign travel during a recent campaign trip to Hartlepool, Mr Johnson said: "We do want to do some opening up on May 17 but I don't think that the people of this country want to see an influx of disease from anywhere else.

"I certainly don't – and we have got to be very, very tough, and we have got to be as cautious as we can, whilst we continue to open up."

