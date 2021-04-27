The UK's 'most beautiful parks' revealed - did your local make the list?

27 April 2021, 12:26

Looking for some inspo for your next walk? The list of 'most beautiful parks in the UK' has been revealed
Looking for some inspo for your next walk? The list of 'most beautiful parks in the UK' has been revealed. Picture: Getty

A new study has looked at reviews to find the most beautiful parks in the UK.

This year more than ever, parks have become an important and wonderful part of many of our daily lives.

With many of us spending increasing amounts of time walking and enjoying their picturesque scenery, one study has found the most beautiful parks in the UK.

As reported by Metro, Flowercard looked at Tripadvisor to carry out their research, looking for reviews with the words 'picturesque', 'pretty', and 'beautiful' in them.

They had a look at the parks in the UK most frequently described with these words to come up with the top 10 most beautiful.

And it's good news for those who live in London - a whopping five out of the top 10 were located in the England capital, with St. James's Park coming out top.

The top 10 most beautiful parks in the UK, according to the study, are below:

1. St James's Park, London

St James's Park in London came out top
St James's Park in London came out top. Picture: Getty

2. Hyde Park, London

Hyde Park was voted second place
Hyde Park was voted second place. Picture: Getty

3. Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh

Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh
Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

4. Cockington Country Park, Torquay

Cockington Country Park is in fourth place
Cockington Country Park is in fourth place. Picture: Google Maps

5. Kensington Gardens, London

Kensington Gardens is in fifth place
Kensington Gardens is in fifth place. Picture: Getty

6. Regent’s Park, London

Regent's Park is in sixth place
Regent's Park is in sixth place. Picture: Getty

7. The Quarry, Shrewsbury

The Quarry is in seventh place
The Quarry is in seventh place. Picture: Getty

8. Richmond Park, London

Richmond Park is in eighth place
Richmond Park is in eighth place. Picture: Getty

9. Roundhay Park, Leeds

Roundhay Park is in ninth place
Roundhay Park is in ninth place. Picture: Getty

10. Lower Gardens, Bournemouth

Lower Gardens in Bournemouth is in tenth place
Lower Gardens in Bournemouth is in tenth place. Picture: PA
