The UK's 'most beautiful parks' revealed - did your local make the list?
27 April 2021, 12:26
A new study has looked at reviews to find the most beautiful parks in the UK.
This year more than ever, parks have become an important and wonderful part of many of our daily lives.
With many of us spending increasing amounts of time walking and enjoying their picturesque scenery, one study has found the most beautiful parks in the UK.
As reported by Metro, Flowercard looked at Tripadvisor to carry out their research, looking for reviews with the words 'picturesque', 'pretty', and 'beautiful' in them.
They had a look at the parks in the UK most frequently described with these words to come up with the top 10 most beautiful.
And it's good news for those who live in London - a whopping five out of the top 10 were located in the England capital, with St. James's Park coming out top.
The top 10 most beautiful parks in the UK, according to the study, are below:
1. St James's Park, London
2. Hyde Park, London
3. Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh
4. Cockington Country Park, Torquay
5. Kensington Gardens, London
6. Regent’s Park, London
7. The Quarry, Shrewsbury
8. Richmond Park, London
9. Roundhay Park, Leeds
10. Lower Gardens, Bournemouth
- Jephson Gardens, Leamington Spa
- Greenwich Park, London
- Bute Park, Cardiff
- Holyrood Park, Edinburgh
- Castle Park, Colchester
- Windsor Great Park, Windsor
- Jesmond Dene, Newcastle
- Williamson Park, Lancaster
- Hampstead Heath, London
- Seven Sisters Country Park, Seaford
- Tilgate Park, Crawley
- Tollymore Forest Park Newcastle
- Sefton Park, Liverpool
- Primrose Hill, London
- Pollok Country Park, Glasgow
- Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow
- Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston
- Duthie Park Winter Gardens, Aberdeen
- Alexandra Park, Hastings
- Pittville Park, Cheltenham
- Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline
- Christchurch Park, Ipswich
- Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham
- Hawkstone Park Follies, Shrewsbury
- Bushy Park, Hampton Hill
- Dunorlan Park, Royal Tunbridge Wells
- Dorset Heavy Horse Farm Park, Dorset
- Druridge Bay Country Park, Morpeth
- Johnstone Gardens, Aberdeen
- Battersea Park, London
- Isabella Plantation, London
- Dinerfwr, Llandeilo
- Porthkerry Country Park, Barry
- Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park, Grewelthorpe
- East Park, Kingston-upon-Hull
- Plymbridge Woods, Plymouth
- South and North Marine Parks, South Shields
- Burghley Park, Stamford
- Tegg’s Nose Country Park, Macclesfield
- Cave Hill Country Park, Belfast
