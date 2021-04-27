The UK's 'most beautiful parks' revealed - did your local make the list?

Looking for some inspo for your next walk? The list of 'most beautiful parks in the UK' has been revealed. Picture: Getty

A new study has looked at reviews to find the most beautiful parks in the UK.

This year more than ever, parks have become an important and wonderful part of many of our daily lives.

With many of us spending increasing amounts of time walking and enjoying their picturesque scenery, one study has found the most beautiful parks in the UK.

Read more: A £10 plant could stop your snoring and is backed by NASA

As reported by Metro, Flowercard looked at Tripadvisor to carry out their research, looking for reviews with the words 'picturesque', 'pretty', and 'beautiful' in them.

They had a look at the parks in the UK most frequently described with these words to come up with the top 10 most beautiful.

And it's good news for those who live in London - a whopping five out of the top 10 were located in the England capital, with St. James's Park coming out top.

Read more: Woman gives old bathroom an incredible pastel upgrade on £1.5k budget

The top 10 most beautiful parks in the UK, according to the study, are below:

1. St James's Park, London

St James's Park in London came out top. Picture: Getty

2. Hyde Park, London

Hyde Park was voted second place. Picture: Getty

3. Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh

Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

4. Cockington Country Park, Torquay

Cockington Country Park is in fourth place. Picture: Google Maps

5. Kensington Gardens, London



Kensington Gardens is in fifth place. Picture: Getty

6. Regent’s Park, London



Regent's Park is in sixth place. Picture: Getty

7. The Quarry, Shrewsbury

The Quarry is in seventh place. Picture: Getty

8. Richmond Park, London



Richmond Park is in eighth place. Picture: Getty

9. Roundhay Park, Leeds



Roundhay Park is in ninth place. Picture: Getty

10. Lower Gardens, Bournemouth



Lower Gardens in Bournemouth is in tenth place. Picture: PA

St. James’s Park London Hyde Park London Princes Street Gardens Edinburgh Cockington Country Park, Torquay Kensington Gardens, London Regent’s Park, London The Quarry, Shrewsbury Richmond Park, London Roundhay Park, Leeds Lower Gardens, Bournemouth Jephson Gardens, Leamington Spa Greenwich Park, London Bute Park, Cardiff Holyrood Park, Edinburgh Castle Park, Colchester Windsor Great Park, Windsor Jesmond Dene, Newcastle Williamson Park, Lancaster Hampstead Heath, London Seven Sisters Country Park, Seaford Tilgate Park, Crawley Tollymore Forest Park Newcastle Sefton Park, Liverpool Primrose Hill, London Pollok Country Park, Glasgow Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston Duthie Park Winter Gardens, Aberdeen Alexandra Park, Hastings Pittville Park, Cheltenham Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline Christchurch Park, Ipswich Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham Hawkstone Park Follies, Shrewsbury Bushy Park, Hampton Hill Dunorlan Park, Royal Tunbridge Wells Dorset Heavy Horse Farm Park, Dorset Druridge Bay Country Park, Morpeth Johnstone Gardens, Aberdeen Battersea Park, London Isabella Plantation, London Dinerfwr, Llandeilo Porthkerry Country Park, Barry Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park, Grewelthorpe East Park, Kingston-upon-Hull Plymbridge Woods, Plymouth South and North Marine Parks, South Shields Burghley Park, Stamford Tegg’s Nose Country Park, Macclesfield Cave Hill Country Park, Belfast



NOW READ:

Residents banned from hanging out washing in their back gardens to protect ‘aesthetic’