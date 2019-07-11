A £10 plant from Asda will stop your snoring and is backed by NASA

11 July 2019, 15:25

This plant could solve the snoring problem in your house
This plant could solve the snoring problem in your house. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

This could mean an end to sleepless nights and all for an absolute bargain price too.

If your special someone is keeping you awake with their loud snoring - this plant could be a dream come true.

A bargain £10 plant from Asda could significantly reduce or completely stop snoring... get us five please!

The plant looks adorable too
The plant looks adorable too. Picture: Asda

Ornamental Pineapple Plant, ASDA, £10 – buy now

Some people use nasal strips, other try pillows or even special treatments to try and stop the snoring, but nothing work.

However, this bargain plant - which also looks super cute - could work wonders and at the affordable price of £10 it's worth trying it out.

Read more: This five minute mouth workout will stop your snoring

So what's the science behind it? Apparently, pineapple plants are said to reduce snoring due to the night-time oxygen production.

Even NASA approves! Their studies have shown that pineapple plants also improve air quality throughout the night and therefore aid better and quieter sleep.

Sounds like it could be an absolute dream come true for someone who had a partner who just cannot shut up when they're asleep and have you up at all hours.

Snorers can keep their partners up all hours
Snorers can keep their partners up all hours. Picture: Getty

These plants are grown in Holland and the whole process takes between 21 and 24 months to grow and develop the miniature pineapple that sits on top.

45 per cent of Brits snore, so this could be a huge help to any of them who struggle with silent sleeping, and the plant will add a nice little touch of decor to your bedroom too.

