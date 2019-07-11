A £10 plant from Asda will stop your snoring and is backed by NASA

This could mean an end to sleepless nights and all for an absolute bargain price too.

If your special someone is keeping you awake with their loud snoring - this plant could be a dream come true.

A bargain £10 plant from Asda could significantly reduce or completely stop snoring... get us five please!

Some people use nasal strips, other try pillows or even special treatments to try and stop the snoring, but nothing work.

However, this bargain plant - which also looks super cute - could work wonders and at the affordable price of £10 it's worth trying it out.

So what's the science behind it? Apparently, pineapple plants are said to reduce snoring due to the night-time oxygen production.

Even NASA approves! Their studies have shown that pineapple plants also improve air quality throughout the night and therefore aid better and quieter sleep.

Sounds like it could be an absolute dream come true for someone who had a partner who just cannot shut up when they're asleep and have you up at all hours.

These plants are grown in Holland and the whole process takes between 21 and 24 months to grow and develop the miniature pineapple that sits on top.

45 per cent of Brits snore, so this could be a huge help to any of them who struggle with silent sleeping, and the plant will add a nice little touch of decor to your bedroom too.