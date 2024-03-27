Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi Easter opening times: A full list of supermarkets and opening times

27 March 2024, 14:57

Supermarkets have revealed their Easter opening hours for 2024
Supermarkets have revealed their Easter opening hours for 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Which supermarkets are open over Easter and what are their opening times? From Morrisons to Waitrose, here are the bank holiday hours you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Easter weekend is upon us for 2024 bringing us four full days of seasonal joy from hot cross buns to chocolate eggs and plenty of family time as it also marks the beginning of the kids school holidays.

So as you prepare for a weekend revolving around food, and you mark the start of two weeks at home with your children, remember to not get caught out by the supermarket easter opening times.

Top shops including Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Morrisons, Co-op and many more will be altering their opening hours this weekend, from March 29th - April 1st, to accommodate for the two bank holidays and national celebration.

To avoid getting caught out, here are all the supermarket Easter opening hours including whether they're open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday and Monday.

Aldi will be operating a good level of trading hours over the bank holiday
Aldi will be operating a good level of trading hours over the bank holiday. Picture: Alamy

Aldi

Shoppers heading to Aldi for their Easter goods this weekend will be pleased to know the supermarket is open for the majority of the bank holiday but will of course, be closed on Easter Sunday, like most shops across the UK.

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

You can check your local store’s Easter opening hours here.

Asda store sign
Asda will be closed on Easter Sunday except in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Asda

Asda is running a good schedule for Easter weekend with their opening hours remaining as true to normal as they can. Stores will generally open between 6am and 7am on the bank holiday days but they will close fully on Easter Sunday. Stores in Scotland will open as normal.

The supermarket recommends checking times of your local store before heading out just in case though.

  • Good Friday: 7am-10pm
  • Saturday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday: 7am-10pm

You can check your local store’s Easter opening hours here.

The Co-op will remain open all Easter weekend
The Co-op will remain open all Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

Co-op

More of a convenience store than supermarket, Co-op will be your place to go this weekend should you need any last minute buys for your roast dinner. They will be open and following normal hours.

  • Good Friday: 7am-10pm
  • Saturday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Monday: 7am-10pm

You can check your local store’s opening times here.

Lidl logo on top of a shop
Lidl has revealed their Easter opening hours for 2024. Picture: Alamy

Lidl

Lidl's supermarket opening hours across the Easter weekend are close to normal with the exception of Easter Sunday where they are closed. If you live in Scotland, stores will be open as usual.

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday: 9am-9pm

You can check your local store’s Easter opening hours here.

Marks and Spencer's Foodhall sign
Many shoppers will be heading to Marks and Spencer's Foodhall this Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

Marks and Spencer

M&S follows suit with most of the other supermarkets for their Easter opening hours this weekend as they operate normal trading hours on Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Monday.

Most stores will close for Easter Sunday, however, a small amount of shops, particularly those linked to petrol stations, will remain open.

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Saturday: 8am-9pm
  • Easter Sunday: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8am

You can check your local store’s Easter opening hours here.

Morrisons store in the sunshine
Morrisons will be open for most of the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Alamy

Morrison's

Across the bank holiday, Morrisons will be operating almost normal shop hours and will close fully for Easter Sunday. Those located in Scotland will remain open as normal.

Most stores will close slightly earlier on Easter Monday which will vary from 8pm to 10pm.

  • Good Friday: 7am - 10pm
  • Saturday: 6am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

You can check your local store’s Easter opening hours here.

Sainsbury's sign on top of store
Sainsbury's will have a shop floor full of amazing Easter stock for the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Alamy

Sainsbury's

Easter opening times at Sainsbury's depend on if you're shopping at a convenience store or the large supermarket so it's advised you check your local before heading out.

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

You can check your local store’s Easter opening hours here.

Tesco logo
Tesco's store hours will vary depending on the size of the shop. Picture: Alamy

Tesco

Tesco's Easter opening hours vary across the country and also depend on the size of the store.

Generally speaking though, the supermarket giant will be open Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Monday with changeable opening hours. Stores in Scotland will remain open on Easter Sunday.

It's advised you check your local store for specific hours but the general Easter opening hours are:

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Saturday: 6am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

You can check your store’s opening times here.

Waitrose shop front
Waitrose has a number of stores open on Easter Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Waitrose

Again, Waitrose has a variety of different sized stores which changes their Easter opening hours so it's advised to check before heading out.

Generally though, most stores will be open until 10pm on Good Friday with Little Waitrose shops closing at midnight. These closing times will be reduced by two hours for Easter Monday.

Easter Sunday, some stores will remain open. Which ones are detailed here.

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Saturday: 8am-8pm
  • Easter Sunday: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

You can check your store’s Easter opening times here.

