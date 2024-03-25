Easter weekend weather 2024: Latest Met Office bank holiday forecast revealed

Easter bank holiday weekend weather forecast has been released [stock image]. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What is the weather like this Easter weekend? The latest Met Office bank holiday forecast revealed.

Easter weekend is right around the corner and with chocolate eggs and spring arriving, we're hoping for some gorgeous weather to brighten up our day.

So far March has seen glimpses of sunshine, but as the schools close for Good Friday and Easter Monday, lots of children will be hoping for warm spells and blue skies this long weekend.

With the clocks going forward on Sunday, we'll have one less hour to enjoy the extra time off, but have the Met Office predicted sunshine or storms for the Easter break?

What is the weather forecast for the Easter weekend? Here is everything you need to know.

Easter weekend is almost upon us [stock image]. Picture: Alamy

Easter weekend weather

The Met Office have given their predictions for the weather over the Easter weekend, stating:

"The Easter weekend is likely to be unsettled with rain or showers in most regions at times, but also some drier and brighter spells. The heaviest and most frequent showers are more likely to be in southern and western areas.

"Later in the weekend, there is a chance of northern areas becoming drier with increasing amounts of sunshine."

There is set to be some showers during the Easter weekend. Good Friday weather pictured. Picture: Met Office

"Compared to the coming week, the Easter weekend is likely to be a little warmer. Into the following week, continued unsettled or changeable weather remains the most likely outcome.

"All areas are likely to see further rain or showers at times, with some drier spells in between, but wet weather will tend to favour the south whilst northern parts remain a bit drier on average."

Easter weekend will brighten up over time. Pictured Saturday 30th of March. Picture: Met Office

The weather for the week beyond is set to continue the unsettled theme, with the Met Office revealing:

"During early and mid April, pressure is likely to be higher than average to the north of the UK, with low pressure more likely to the west or southwest.

"This pattern tends to push the focus of unsettled weather further south than usual, with largest rainfall totals more likely to be in the south of the UK. Conversely northern, especially northwestern, areas will tend to be drier compared to normal.

Flowers bloom in spring [stock image]. Picture: Alamy

"A trend towards more settled conditions in the latter part of this period is growing more likely, of course this not guaranteed at this range.

"Temperatures will probably be near average or slightly above overall, with any cooler interludes most likely in the north early in the period."

For the latest weather updates in your area, visit the Met Office website.

