Can you make pancakes without eggs?

Pancakes are a tasty snack [stock image]. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Are there recipes for pancakes without eggs?

Pancake Day is an important day for bakers, as we band together to make some tasty treats.

Whether you make your pancakes from scratch in a pan, an air fryer or the oven, we're sure whatever kind of pancakes you make, they are delicious. If you're vegan, allergic or simply don't like eggs and milk, there are plenty of ways you can make your pancakes for Shrove Tuesday which don't involve using these ingredients.

It also doesn't matter if they're sweet or savoury, there a loads of cooking methods which use milk and egg substitutes to create scrumptious pancakes without any hassle.

Can you make pancakes without eggs and milk?

Pancakes can be made without eggs. Picture: Alamy

Can you make pancakes without eggs?

Yes, it is possible to make pancakes without eggs. Self-raising flour and baking soda with vinegar can be used instead to help the batter rise, meaning you won't have any flat pancakes.

Some bakers use applesauce, mashed banana, or nut butter as a substitute for eggs as well.

Pancake Day is on Tuesday 13th of February this year. Picture: Alamy

Can you make pancakes without milk?

Yes, you can make pancakes without milk.

It is recommended to use water as a substitue for milk.

