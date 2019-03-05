Pancake Day 2019: Brilliant hack to make even fluffier pancakes is revealed

Pancakes are hard to master . Picture: Getty

A Shrove Tuesday hack to make your pancakes fluffier has been revealed and it's got nothing to do with bicarbonate soda or furiously whisking the mixture.

Pancake Day is finally here, and it's got everyone thinking about the best recipes to celebrate Shrove Tuesday and how to get free pancakes from supermarkets.

However, making pancakes aren't always easy and between flipping them and making the batter there are a lot of disasters to be had.

If you prefer your pancakes light and fluffy like the Americans, then you should try and add a little carbonated water to your batter.

Add seltzer water into pancake mix for a light and airy batter . Picture: Getty

American chef John Koutsouris, who runs the grill at The Greeks diner in New Jersey, claims added some fizzy water to your mixture make for a light and airy batter.

"Water is flat and seltzer is airy, so I figured the bubbles would give them a lighter, fluffier feeling, and it worked," he explains.

When you add seltzer into pancake mix, tiny bubbles of air are infused into the batter, and expand when heated.

Just make sure to keep the water cold, as there are more bubbles in cold seltzer than room temperature.