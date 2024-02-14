Can you make boiled eggs in an air fryer?

Air fryers can also make the perfect soft and hard boiled egg. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

From soft to hard boiled, here's how you can make the perfect egg in the air fryer including times and temperatures.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Air fryers really are the kitchen food gadget that keeps on giving as not only can you make pancakes in them, we've now just discovered you can make the perfect boiled egg too.

Whether you're a fan of hard or soft boiled, your air fryer is coming to the rescue once again as the energy-saving kitchen appliance is the best way to achieve that perfect egg.

Saving us time and money during a cost of living crisis, the air fryer now means the classic egg is a whole lot easier to achieve making breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options that bit healthier.

So how can you actually make a boiled egg in an air fryer? And how long should you put one in for? Here's all the cooking details you need.

Air fryer boiled eggs are easy to peel afterwards too. Picture: Alamy

How do you make a boiled egg in an air fryer?

It really is simple as you turn your air fryer on to its usual settings, keeping the temperature reasonably low. Food Network UK recommends around 130 degrees.

First, allow your gadget to preheat accordingly, then add in the number of eggs you wish to do (why not add a few extra for a high-protein snack?) and try to keep them spaced apart.

Once cooked, remove the eggs and place them into a bowl of water and ice to stop the cooking process and cool them. Remove and peel after a couple of minutes and enjoy!

How long do you cook eggs in an air fryer for?

Now this is the tricky part, and definitely something you master after a few attempts.

Depending on how you like your eggs changes the time you should leave them in there for. Recommendations are as follows:

Soft boiled eggs - nine minutes

- nine minutes Gooey boiled eggs - 11 minutes

- 11 minutes Hard boiled eggs - 14 minutes

Air fryer times vary depending on how you like your boiled eggs. Picture: Alamy

Can you store air fryer boiled eggs?

The best part about boiled eggs, whether you air fry or boil, is that they can be stored in the fridge for a handy meal or snack later on.

So what's the best way to do that? Well, you can leave them in the shell or peel without cutting them, place into an air tight container and store in the fridge.

If you've left them in the shell, EggInfo say they can be eaten up to a week later, however, if peeled they should be consumed within 24 hours.

They should always be eaten by their expiry date.