How to make pancakes in an air fryer

20 February 2023, 16:44

How to make pancakes in an air fryer
How to make pancakes in an air fryer. Picture: Getty/TikTok - Currys
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Can you make pancakes in an air fryer and how does it work?

Pancake Day is almost here, 21st February, and while most years we're sat wondering what topping to put on our pancakes, this year we're asking a different question; can you make pancakes in an air fryer?

Over the past two years, the air fryer has become the go-to kitchen appliance for dinners, lunches, baking and everything else.

This means there's no surprise that people are now wondering whether they can turn to the energy efficient air fryer for their pancakes this year.

The answer is simple; yes, you can make pancakes in an air fryer! This is how:

This is how you make pancakes in an air fryer
This is how you make pancakes in an air fryer. Picture: Getty

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

To make pancakes in an air fryer you'll need your pancake mix, your air fryer and some baking paper.

Take the draw of the air fryer out and line it with a piece or parchment paper.

Once this is done, place a dollop of your pancake mix on-top, like you would if you were using a pan, and then place another piece of baking paper on top and repeat the process.

This technique was shared on Curry's TikTok page, and while they have not shared a temperature or time recommendation, others have recommended 165 degrees C for around seven minutes.

We would recommend keeping an eye on them, however, if this is your first time trying it!

Other places have also suggested using air fryer safe pans to cook the pancakes, which can be bought online.

Watch the video here:

Fluffy American pancake recipe

We've found a simple recipe for making fluffy pancakes from BBC Good Food.

Ingredients

200g self-raising flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tbsp golden caster sugar

3 large eggs

25g melted butter, plus extra for cooking

200ml milk

Vegetable oil, for cooking

See here for more information on pan cooking pancakes and for the air fryer instructions please see above.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Snow could reach the UK today

UK weather: Snow to batter Britain as blizzard brings up to six inches

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Thanks to a pair of clever glasses, Kristin was able to see her special day in colour.

Colour blind bride sees groom’s green eyes for first time on wedding day

Weddings

The scheme aims to reduce the number of obese people in Britain.

Brits trying to lose weight eligible for shopping vouchers and cinema tickets

Montessori teacher Megi decided to remove some classic children's books from her shelves.

Teacher explains why she refuses to read Paddington Bear and Goldilocks in class

Parenting

Trending on Heart

Gary Lucy is a father to four children

Inside Gary Lucy's life away from acting with four children

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' that she still has her baby bump

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' her post-baby bump as she's praised by fans

Celebrities

Jeremy Clarkson's restaurant will be closed for good

Jeremy Clarkson gives in to council's decision to close his restaurant

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt her boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt pregnant: Who is the Gogglebox star's boyfriend Scott Dobinson?

Celebrities

The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

Gary Lucy has opened up about his split from Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy reveals real reason for split with Laura Anderson after pregnancy news

Celebrities

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Celebrities

Gary Lucy has broken his silence on his split with Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy breaks silence on Laura Anderson baby news after 'devastating' split

Celebrities

The Hollywood star's family confirmed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia as family share heartbreaking statement

Celebrities

A woman was charged £100 for picking her children late up from school

Mum forced to pay teacher £100 for being an hour late to pick up child from school

The comedian told fans his girlfriend Grace and baby girl were finally home.

Seann Walsh shares first photos of baby daughter after girlfriend gives birth

Celebrities

The iconic star surprised the judges this week when he was unmasked as Gnome.

The Masked Singer US judges in tears as Dick Van Dyke, 97, is unmasked

TV & Movies

Helen Flanagan hit back at trolls who criticised her Valentine's Day look.

Helen Flanagan calls out cruel trolls who labelled her 'tacky and unclassy'

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture

Celebrities