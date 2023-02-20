How to make pancakes in an air fryer

By Alice Dear

Can you make pancakes in an air fryer and how does it work?

Pancake Day is almost here, 21st February, and while most years we're sat wondering what topping to put on our pancakes, this year we're asking a different question; can you make pancakes in an air fryer?

Over the past two years, the air fryer has become the go-to kitchen appliance for dinners, lunches, baking and everything else.

This means there's no surprise that people are now wondering whether they can turn to the energy efficient air fryer for their pancakes this year.

The answer is simple; yes, you can make pancakes in an air fryer! This is how:

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

To make pancakes in an air fryer you'll need your pancake mix, your air fryer and some baking paper.

Take the draw of the air fryer out and line it with a piece or parchment paper.

Once this is done, place a dollop of your pancake mix on-top, like you would if you were using a pan, and then place another piece of baking paper on top and repeat the process.

This technique was shared on Curry's TikTok page, and while they have not shared a temperature or time recommendation, others have recommended 165 degrees C for around seven minutes.

We would recommend keeping an eye on them, however, if this is your first time trying it!

Other places have also suggested using air fryer safe pans to cook the pancakes, which can be bought online.

Fluffy American pancake recipe

We've found a simple recipe for making fluffy pancakes from BBC Good Food.

Ingredients

200g self-raising flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tbsp golden caster sugar

3 large eggs

25g melted butter, plus extra for cooking

200ml milk

Vegetable oil, for cooking

See here for more information on pan cooking pancakes and for the air fryer instructions please see above.