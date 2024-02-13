Valentine's Day meal deals: ASDA, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Aldi and more

Valentine's Day meal deals 2024 have been revealed. Picture: Alamy/Sainsbury's

By Hope Wilson

What are the Valentine's Day meal deals 2024?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Valentine's Day is upon us and the season of love is in full swing. After you've gifted your loved one the perfect present, the next thing to think about is how you will celebrate the occasion.

As the cost of living crisis continues, many of us will be staying at home on the big day. But with delivery drivers on strike, it may not be as easy to enjoy a tasty meal at home.

No fear though, as supermarkets have released their Valentine's Day meal deals which feature delicious dishes you and your partner can devour. Sainsbury's, Marks & Spencers, Tesco, ASDA and Aldi are just some of the shops that have special meal deals for the 14th of February.

What are the Valentine's Day meal deals 2024?

Couples can dine in this Valentine's Day. Picture: Alamy

Valentine's Day meal deals 2024

Sainsbury’s Valentine's Meal Deal

- Includes starter, main, side, dessert and drink.

- Price, £15.

Tesco Valentine's Meal Deal

- Includes starter, main, side, dessert and drink.

- Price, £18.

Waitrose Valentine's Meal Deal

- Includes starter, main, side, dessert and wine or cocktails or chocolates.

- Price, £20.

Read more: How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Read more: Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat strike: When is the strike and how long is it for?

Supermarkets have plenty of Valentine's Day meal deals. Picture: Alamy

ASDA Valentine's Meal Deal

- Includes starter, main side and dessert.

- Price, £10.

Morrisons Valentine's Meal Deal

- Includes starter, main, two sides, dessert and drink.

- Price, £17.

Co-op Valentine's Meal Deal

- Includes pizza and Prosecco.

- Price, from £12.

Meal Deals start from under £4. Picture: Alamy

Aldi Valentine's Meal Deal

- Includes main, side and dessert.

- Price, £3.38 per person.

Amazon Fresh Valentine's Meal Deal

- Includes mains, side and dessert.

- Price, £9.

Marks & Spencer Valentine's Meal Deal

-Includes starter, main, side, dessert and Prosecco.

- Price, £25.

Read more: How to introduce your kids to cooking and baking: Three easy recipes

Read more: Amanda Holden takes on Jamie Oliver in Heart Breakfast's cook off

Read more: ‘I left a restaurant without paying for my food after waiting an hour’