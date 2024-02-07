Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day
7 February 2024, 17:20 | Updated: 7 February 2024, 17:23
Here's our top picks of the best Valentine's Day gifts to buy your loved ones this season.
Listen to this article
Everlasting Rose
Key Features:
- The finest pink roses, selected for their exquisite beauty, have been specially treated at their best so you have blooms that last.
- Placed in the display box, 'Everlasting Roses' are a wondrous surprise to open, and will delight for months or even years.
Florrie & Bird Heart Pendant Necklace
Buy now: Florrie & Bird Heart Pendant Necklace
Lily O'Brein's Desserts Collection
Buy now: Lily O'Brien's Desserts Collection
Sweet Hamper Company’s Valentine’s collection
Buy now: Sweet Hamper Company’s Valentine’s collection
Rose & Caramel Lip Oil in Pomegranate
Buy now: Rose & Caramel Lip Oil in Pomegranate
12 Days of Kindness Biscuit Tin
Buy now: 12 Days of Kindness Biscuit Tin
Maltesers With Love Instant Hot Chocolate Kit
Buy now: Maltesers With Love Instant Hot Chocolate Kit
OPI Nails- Big Red Apple
Buy now: OPI Nails- Big Red Apple
Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial
Buy now: Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial, Currently Priced at £43
Smeg 50's Retro Filter Coffee Machine with Timer
Buy now: Smeg 50's Retro Filter Coffee Machine with Timer
Luxury Bath Bomb Heat Trio Gift Set
Buy now: Luxury Bath Bomb Heat Trio Gift Set