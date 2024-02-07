Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

7 February 2024, 17:20 | Updated: 7 February 2024, 17:23

Valentine's Day Guide 2024
Valentine's Day Guide 2024. Picture: Press

By Hope Wilson

Here's our top picks of the best Valentine's Day gifts to buy your loved ones this season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Everlasting Rose

Everlasting Rose
Everlasting Rose. Picture: Zing Flowers

Key Features:

  • The finest pink roses, selected for their exquisite beauty, have been specially treated at their best so you have blooms that last.
  • Placed in the display box, 'Everlasting Roses' are a wondrous surprise to open, and will delight for months or even years.

Buy now: Everlasting Rose

Florrie & Bird Heart Pendant Necklace

Florrie & Bird Heart Pendant Necklace
Florrie & Bird Heart Pendant Necklace. Picture: Florrie & Bird

Buy now: Florrie & Bird Heart Pendant Necklace

Lily O'Brein's Desserts Collection

Lily O'Brien's Desserts Collection
Lily O'Brien's Desserts Collection. Picture: Lily O'Brein's Desserts Collection

Buy now: Lily O'Brien's Desserts Collection

Sweet Hamper Company’s Valentine’s collection

Sweet Hamper Company’s Valentine’s collection
Sweet Hamper Company’s Valentine’s collection. Picture: Sweet Hamper Company

Buy now: Sweet Hamper Company’s Valentine’s collection

Rose & Caramel Lip Oil in Pomegranate

Rose & Caramel Lip Oil
Rose & Caramel Lip Oil. Picture: Rose & Caramel

Buy now: Rose & Caramel Lip Oil in Pomegranate

12 Days of Kindness Biscuit Tin

12 Days of Kindness Biscuit Tin
12 Days of Kindness Biscuit Tin. Picture: THE BISKERY

Buy now: 12 Days of Kindness Biscuit Tin

Maltesers With Love Instant Hot Chocolate Kit

Maltesers With Love Instant Hot Chocolate Kit
Maltesers With Love Instant Hot Chocolate Kit. Picture: Maltesers®

Buy now: Maltesers With Love Instant Hot Chocolate Kit

OPI Nails- Big Red Apple

OPI Nails Big Red Apple
OPI Nails Big Red Apple. Picture: OPI Nails

Buy now: OPI Nails- Big Red Apple

Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial

Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial
Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial. Picture: Amazon

Buy now: Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial, Currently Priced at £43

Smeg 50's Retro Filter Coffee Machine with Timer

Smeg 50's Retro DCF02RDUK Filter Coffee Machine with Timer
Smeg 50's Retro DCF02RDUK Filter Coffee Machine with Timer. Picture: A.O

Buy now: Smeg 50's Retro Filter Coffee Machine with Timer

Luxury Bath Bomb Heat Trio Gift Set

Baylis & Harding Luxury Bath Bomb Heart Trio Gift Set
Baylis & Harding Luxury Bath Bomb Heart Trio Gift Set. Picture: Baylis & Harding

Buy now: Luxury Bath Bomb Heat Trio Gift Set

