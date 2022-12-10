Exclusive

Amanda Holden takes on Jamie Oliver in Heart Breakfast's cook off

Jamie Oliver joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Amanda Holden was put through her paces on Heart Breakfast this morning when she took on Jamie Oliver in a cooking challenge.

Jamie joined Amanda and Jamie Theakston in the studio to chat all about his new book Simple One Pan Wonders.

The 47-year-old then headed up to Heart's terrace kitchen to whip up his special hangover breakfast – chilli eggs.

Going up against Amanda, the pair both cooked up a storm before our very own Jamie had to taste test the finished product.

Jamie Oliver and Amanda Holden went head-to-head on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

Unsurprisingly, Jamie came out on top as Amanda's was a little underdone.

Elsewhere in the chat, Jamie opened up about the idea behind his new cookery book, explaining: "People know a lot and want a lot, everyone is eating well on instagram but in real life we’ve never cooked less.

"Everyone’s so busy now so everything I’ve learned in 25 years I’ve put it into a greatest hits, keep all the ingredients under eight and minimise washing up. "

Talk then turned to I'm A Celebrity, as Jamie admitted he would never go into the jungle, but would love his wife Jule to do it.

"I've eaten some rough things in my time, but I genuinely couldn’t do it," he said.

"How have we normalised the conversation around eating kangaroo penis? Not my cup of tea I couldn’t do it. I would love my wife to do it, she would be the funniest guest ever. She hates heights, she can’t do offal. I will pay ITV to do it."

You can watch the full video in the player above.

