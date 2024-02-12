Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike: When is the strike and how long is it for?

12 February 2024, 16:41

Here's everything you need to know about the Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike on Valentine's Day
Here's everything you need to know about the Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike on Valentine's Day.
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Why are Uber Eats and Deliveroo drivers striking, when are they striking and how long for?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Uber Eats and Deliveroo drivers have announced they will be striking for five hours of Valentine's Day in a bid to improve pay and working conditions.

As many as 3,000 delivery drivers are expected to strike on the most romantic day of the year, when many couples look forward to enjoying dinner for the comfort of their own homes.

Uber Eats and Deliveroo will be affected, as well as customers shopping with Just Eat and Stuart.com as delivery drivers often work across different companies.

This comes from the group Delivery Job UK as they complain about low wages and poor working conditions, claiming they work "incessantly for insufficient wages".

Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Just Eat and Stuart.com delivery drivers will be striking on Valentine's Day evening
Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Just Eat and Stuart.com delivery drivers will be striking on Valentine's Day evening.

When are Uber Eats and Deliveroo striking?

Uber Eats and Deliveroo drivers will be striking on Valentine's Day, Wednesday 14th February, between the hours of 5:00pm and 10:00pm.

Some drivers working for Just Eat and Stuart.com will also be striking during this time.

As they announced the strike, Delivery Job UK said: "Sacrificing a few hours for our rights is essential, instead of continuing to work incessantly for insufficient wages.

"Our request is simple: we want fair compensation for the work we do. We are tired of being exploited and risking our lives every day... It's time for our voices to be heard."

Couples hoping to order their favourite takeaway on Valentine's Day evening will be left disappointed
Couples hoping to order their favourite takeaway on Valentine's Day evening will be left disappointed.

Why are Uber Eats and Deliveroo striking?

Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Just Eat and Stuart.com drivers are striking for better pay and improved working conditions.

They drivers have called the wages "absolutely ridiculous" as they "brave the cold, rain and absurd distances" for orders as little as £2.80 to £3.15.

A spokesperson for the group said: "They [Deliveroo] have lowered their fees. There's no incentive anymore. On a Friday night you could make £100 over 4-5 hours, now that's gone."

They added that drivers and couriers were exposed to "a lot of violence on the streets" during working hours, especially during the evenings.

In a statement, Deliveroo said: "Riders always earn at least the national living wage, plus vehicle costs, for the time they are working with us, though the vast majority earn far more than this.

"Riders are also automatically insured for free, covering them if they are in an accident or injured while working and receive income protection if they are unwell and cannot work."

Uber Eats told the BBC it offered "flexible way" for couriers to earn by using its app "when and where they choose," adding: "We know that the vast majority of couriers are satisfied with their experience on the app, and we regularly engage with couriers to look at how we can improve their experience."

Meanwhile, Just Eat said it provided a "highly competitive base rate to self-employed couriers and also offer regular incentives to help them maximise their earnings," before adding: "We continue to review our pay structure regularly and welcome any feedback from couriers."

Stuart.com said they were "committed to providing competitive earnings opportunities for courier partners".

