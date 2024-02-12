Uber Eats and Deliveroo riders strike on Valentine's Day

Delivery drivers are set to strike on Valentine's Day. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Deliveroo and Uber Eats drivers are set to strike on Wednesday the 14th of February.

Deliveroo and Uber Eats riders are set to strike on Valentine's Day in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

As many as 3,000 drivers and riders from across the country are said to be taking part in the walkout, after a grassroots campaign started by couriers encouraged the strike.

As well as Uber Eats and Deliveroo, it is believed that Just Eat and Stuart.com will also be affected. The strike is set to last from 17:00 until 22:00 on Wednesday 14th of February, in a blow to restaurants during one of their busiest periods.

The group Delivery Job UK said on its Instagram page: "Sacrificing a few hours for our rights is essential, instead of continuing to work incessantly for insufficient wages.

The statement continued: "Our request is simple: we want fair compensation for the work we do. We are tired of being exploited and risking our lives every day... It's time for our voices to be heard."

Drivers are hoping to increase the minimum price of a delivery to £5, with a spokesperson from Delivery Job UK told the BBC: "They [Deliveroo] have lowered their fees. There's no incentive anymore. On a Friday night you could make £100 over 4-5 hours, now that's gone."

In a statement, Deliveroo said: "Riders always earn at least the national living wage, plus vehicle costs, for the time they are working with us, though the vast majority earn far more than this.

"Riders are also automatically insured for free, covering them if they are in an accident or injured while working and receive income protection if they are unwell and cannot work."

Uber Eats told the BBC: "We know that the vast majority of couriers are satisfied with their experience on the app, and we regularly engage with couriers to look at how we can improve their experience."

Just Eat said it provided "a highly competitive base rate to self-employed couriers and also offer regular incentives to help them maximise their earnings".

"We continue to review our pay structure regularly and welcome any feedback from couriers.

Stuart.com said it also was "committed to providing competitive earnings opportunities for courier partners".