Is there a tea shortage? Why Red Sea attacks have led to supply issues

13 February 2024, 17:18

There may be a tea shortage
There may be a tea shortage. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

A tea shortage may be hitting the UK in 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britons could be struggling to find tea in their supermarkets soon, as supply delays and disruptions may see shelves empty.

Retail giant Sainsbury's have told customers that there are 'nationwide' issues surrounding the supply of black tea.

A sign in one Sainsbury's shop said: "We are experiencing supply issues affecting the nationwide supply of black tea. We apologise for any inconvenience and hope to be back in full supply soon."

It is believed that this disruption is due to Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. This has caused suppliers to change route, which could add an extra 10 to 14 days onto shipment times.

Woman pours tea
Sainsbury's have warned of 'nationwide' supply issues of tea. Picture: Alamy

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: "There is temporary disruption to some black tea lines, but the impact on consumers will be minimal as retailers are not expecting significant challenges."

Black tea is mostly produced in Asia and East Africa, with China, India, Sri Lanka and Kenya.

Read more: Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Read more: Mum causes outrage for letting toddler drinks cups of tea

Cup of tea being poured
There could be a tea shortage in the future. Picture: Alamy

Tea lovers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their feelings on the situation.

One user wrote: "The Great Toilet Roll Shortage of 2020 nearly destroyed Britain. Just imagine what damage a tea shortage is going to do. We’re doomed."

Another added: "Oh no! There's a tea shortage, apparently. Without tea Britain will fall apart.'

With a third stating: "Just seen about the tea shortage, I bought an extra pack a week or so ago as thought I was low and I’d hidden one in a cupboard which I had forgotten about. Fine for now."

Woman drinking tea
People are devastated that there may be a tea shortage. Picture: Alamy

Is there a tea shortage?

Sainsbury's have warned that there are 'nationwide' issues surrounding the supply of black tea.

Industry experts have suggested that the shortage will be temporary and retailers are not expecting to experience any 'significant challenges'.

Read more: You'll never make a cup of tea the same way after watching this video

Read more: Can you make pancakes without eggs?

Read more: How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Latest News

See more Latest News

TUI to take flight from London listing in blow to City

UK & World

Mariupol is now a 'beautiful' and 'rebuilt city' and Ukrainian forces should have surrendered earlier, Putin's ambassador to UK says

UK & World

Kelvin Kiptum: Four 'unidentified people' came looking for marathon runner days before his death, athlete's father says

UK & World

Labour suspends parliamentary candidate Graham Jones over 'unacceptable' Israel comments

UK & World

The Body Shop has gone into administration with all options being considered by restructuring firm FRP

Is The Body Shop closing down? Latest on shop closures and job cuts

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

One Day is dedicated to Justin Eely, an editor who worked on the Netflix series before his death

Who is Justin Eely and why is One Day dedicated to him?

Showbiz

Child making pancakes [stock image]

Can you make pancakes without eggs?

Lifestyle

Valentine's Day meal deals 2024 have been revealed

Valentine's Day meal deals: ASDA, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Aldi and more

Delivery drivers are set to strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat riders strike on Valentine's Day

Coleen Nolan and her boyfriend Michael are still going strong after deciding to move in with one another

Coleen Nolan shares exciting relationship update as she moves in with Tinder boyfriend

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon has spoken about being a young mother

Stacey Solomon says being a teen mum to son Zachary changed her outlook on life

Showbiz

Valentine's Day Guide 2024

Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

The Love Island odds are in

Love Island odds: Who is the favourite to win Love Island All Stars?

TV & Movies

Gavin & Stacey will return for another Christmas special episode this year, with filming starting this summer

Gavin and Stacey return confirmed with Christmas special episode for 2024

Showbiz

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

Love Is Blind UK release date revealed

TV & Movies

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Lifestyle

Can you wear UGG boots driving?

How driving in UGGs could land you with a £5,000 penalty fine

Here's everything you need to know about the Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat strike: When is the strike and how long is it for?

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Who is on Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Rumoured Lineup revealed

TV & Movies

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

TV & Movies