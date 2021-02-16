Royal Mint unveil Mr Men and Little Miss coins to celebrate 50th anniversary

Royal Mint have unveiled their Mr Men. Picture: Royal Mint

The beloved Mr Men and Little Miss characters will be commemorated on a new coin collection.

Royal Mint have announced that they will be releasing a Mr Men and Little Miss coin collection to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the characters.

Read more: Royal Mint reveals rarest 50p coins in circulation - with one worth £707

The likes of Mr Happy, Little Miss Sunshine, Little Miss Giggles and Mr Strong will all feature on the limited edition coins.

Mr Happy will be the first released, which will be available in gold, silver and a colour printed Brilliant Uncirculated edition.

Mr Happy will be the first character commemorated. Picture: Royal Mint

The collection was designed by Adam Hargreaves, the son of their original series creator Roger Hargreaves.

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin, said: "Each year we celebrate British icons, anniversaries and moments from history on commemorative coins, and this is a fun new addition to the collection. With this year marking the 50th anniversary since the Mr. Men Little Miss characters were introduced to the world, it felt right to celebrate the loveable characters on their own commemorative coins.

The incredible coins will also be available in colour. Picture: Royal Mint

"All three coin designs have been designed exclusively by Adam Hargreaves, son of Roger Hargreaves the original creator and illustrator of the Mr. Men Little Miss. I had the pleasure of chatting to Adam in a recent zoom call and it was brilliant to hear his positive feedback on the range."

Read more: Rare 2p coin worth £485 is in circulation - is there one in your purse?

Adam Hargreaves added: "It is an absolute honour to not only have the Mr. Men Little Miss characters’ feature on official UK commemorative coins but to have the opportunity to create the designs that feature on the coins too. Over the past 50 years Mr. Men Little Miss characters’ have grown to become a global favourite amongst many and I am delighted to be celebrating 50 years of fun with The Royal Mint and I hope fans of the Mr. Men Little Miss series will be just as thrilled with this commemorative coin collection as I am."

The coins are available exclusively on Royal Mint. Visit their website for more information.

NOW READ:

Royal Mint unveil limited edition Winnie the Pooh 50p coins - that could set you back £1,125