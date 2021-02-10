Rare 2p coin worth £485 is in circulation - is there one in your purse?

There are a number of rare 2p coins in circulation (stock images). Picture: Getty/PA

By Polly Foreman

Some collectors are willing to pay as much as £1,350 for the rare coins - here's what you should look out for.

It might be time to finally do that clean down the back of the sofa - because there is a rare 2p coin in circulation that could make you a small fortune.

Read more: Princess Eugenie baby name: full list of odds has one front-runner

A silver two-pence piece that entered circulation in 1989 is considered valuable as it was mistakenly created after being struck onto the nickel-plated steel base of a 10p, rather than the copper-base of a standard 2p.

This error meant that the coins came out silver, rather than copper.

In January 2020, one was sold on Gumtree for £485, as reported by the Mirror.

Is there a silver 2p coin hidden in your purse? (stock image). Picture: Getty

In 2016, another of the coins was sold for £1,350 after being donated to charity by an anonymous donor.

The 2p coin was almost thrown away as it was thought that it might be fake, but Royal British Legion volunteers took it to a bank in Wiltshire - where they were told of its value.

Read more: Lawyer gets stuck on kitten filter during important Zoom court case

Charles Vernon, treasurer of the legion in Malmesbury, said at the time that his wife spotted the 'odd' coin when the collection was counted.

He said: "When we tried to put it in the 10p pile it didn't fit - it was an anomaly and stood out."

There are a number of the silver 2p coins still thought to be in circulation - so better get checking your purse!

NOW READ:

UK weather: Brits braced for 'coldest February night in 74 years' as big freeze intensifies