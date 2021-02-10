UK weather: Brits braced for 'coldest February night in 74 years' as big freeze intensifies

It's about to get even colder... Picture: PA/Getty

By Polly Foreman

Stormy Darcy could potentially bring the UK's coldest night since the 1940s this week.

Many of us have been faced with bitterly cold weather this week, and it's been reported that the UK could face its coldest night in years later this week.

Read more: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome baby boy

On Tuesday morning, temperatures dropped to -16.7C Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands - which was the coldest recorded temperature in February since 2010.

Parts of Scotland could see its coldest weather in years this week. Picture: Getty

Now, forecasters have predicted that it will get even colder on Thursday.

It's been reported by the Mirror that the mercury could drop as low as -20 in parts of Scotland, which would be the lowest temperature recorded in February since 1947.

The lowest recorded February temperature in 1947 was -20.6C, which was in Woburn, Bedfordshire on the 25th of the month.

Read more: Cobbler reveals how to easily fix a broken zip at home

Almost all parts of the UK is set to see sub zero temperatures over the next few days, with the worst expected tomorrow morning.

Most parts of the UK have been faced with freezing temperatures this week. Picture: PA

The current forecast predicts lows of -18C in parts of Scotland.

Storm Darcy - dubbed the Beast from the East 2' - has brought a number of weather warnings around the country, leading to travel disruption and the closure of some Covid vaccination centres.

NOW READ:

Government urge over 70s who have not been offered Covid-19 vaccine to contact the NHS