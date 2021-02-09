Government urge over 70s who have not been offered Covid-19 vaccine to contact the NHS

9 February 2021, 11:23 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 11:54

Over 70s can now book a coronavirus vaccine themselves
Over 70s can now book a coronavirus vaccine themselves. Picture: PA

Matt Hancock announced yesterday that over 70s can now book a coronavirus vaccine.

If you are over 70 and haven't yet been contacted to book your Covid jab, you can now contact the NHS to book it yourself.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the news during yesterday's Downing Street press conference, and called on younger people to encourage their grandparents to get their vaccine.

He said: "Until now we've said please wait for the NHS to contact you but now that message is changing."

If you live in England and are 70 and over and have not got an appointment to be vaccinate then please contact the NHS.

Over 70s are being urged to book a coronavirus vaccine themselves if they haven't had one already
Over 70s are being urged to book a coronavirus vaccine themselves if they haven't had one already. Picture: PA

"The easiest way to do this is through the national booking service, online, at NHS.uk.

"Or if you can't get online, call 119 or speak to your local GP practice."

In a message to younger people, he added: "If you have grandparents, relatives and friends over 70, please encourage them to book an appointment as soon as possible, so they can be protected against this awful virus.

"Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic and, by ensuring you and your loved ones get booked in for a jab, the NHS can give those most at-risk the protection they need as we continue to fight this disease together."

You can find out more information on how to book your vaccine on the NHS website.

Dr Nikki Kanani, who was speaking alongside Mr Hancock, urged people who may have previously not wanted a vaccine but now changed their mind to go ahead with booking now.


Matt Hancock discussed vaccines in the press conference yesterday
Matt Hancock discussed vaccines in the press conference yesterday. Picture: PA

She said: "If previously you’ve had the offer and you weren’t sure and you’ve changed your mind now, please take up the offer when you’re contacted.

"Because that decision could save your life."

