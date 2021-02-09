Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome baby boy

Princess Eugenie has welcomed a baby boy! Picture: PA/Instagram/Princess Eugenie

By Polly Foreman

Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank by her side, and the pair shared an adorable photo on Instagram.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their first baby, the Royal Family have confirmed.

The couple welcomed a son at The Portland Hospital at 8.55am this morning, and Eugenie shared an adorable black and white photo of the newborn's hand to Instagram.

A spokesperson for the Royal Family has confirmed that the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, the Duchess of York and Jack’s parents, Nicola and George are aware of the arrival and are delighted by the news.

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.



The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.



The official announcement reads: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.

"The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.





Eugenie and Jack got married in 2018. Picture: PA

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Princess and Jack got married in October 2018 at Windsor Castle, and announced that they were expecting a baby in September 2020.

A statement from the Royal Family at the time read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

