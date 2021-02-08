Expert reveals the one word Kate Middleton and Prince William's nanny is banned from saying

Kate and William have a Norland nanny for their three children. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William's nanny for their three children trained at Norland College in Bath.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Although the Cambridge's are believed to have a small amount of staff, they do have a nanny, Maria Borrallo.

Maria trained at Norland College in Bath, where they are taught to never use a specific word when caring for their employers' children.

The word, shockingly, is 'kids'.

READ MORE: Mike and Zara Tindall expecting baby as they reveal pregnancy news

Maria Borrallo is the nanny for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

According to Norland expert Louise Heren and author of Nanny in a Book, nannies are banned from saying 'kids' and must instead use the children's names.

She explained to the Mirror: "The word kid is banned. It's a mark of respect for the children as individuals.”

Giving more of an insight into Maria's training, Louise said: “There will be no messing. That’s because Maria will be aware that as they step off planes, holding mum’s hands, smiling and waving to the crowds, there can’t be any crying or terrible twos or tantrums.”

Kate and William's nanny trained at Norland College in Bath, where they are taught not to say 'kids'. Picture: Getty

She added: "There will be lots and lots of outdoor play, that’s the one thing you could say Norland are old-fashioned about. Loads of fresh air.

“Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening. Norland are very into teaching children through play.

“Yes you are getting mucky with your hands in the soil but you are learning how to plant.

Norland nannies ban naughty steps and like to get children outdoors as much as possible. Picture: Getty

“If it is tipping it down, they will still go out. Wet weather is just inappropriate clothing, you have to put the right stuff on.

“It doesn’t have to be strict. Just because Norland Nannies wear the brown uniform, they look quite old-fashioned, that doesn’t mean their message is old-fashioned. It’s no nonsense.”

She also revealed that naughty steps are banned by Norland nannies, and that sticker charts are instead used to reward good behaviour.

READ NOW: Kate Middleton admits parenting three children in lockdown is 'exhausting'