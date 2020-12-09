Mike and Zara Tindall expecting third child as they announce pregnancy

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are expecting their third baby. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is pregnant with husband Mike Tindall.

Zara Tindall, 39, is pregnant with her third child.

Her husband Mike Tindall, 42, announced the news on Wednesday morning saying: "Third Tindall on its way".

Mike Tindall announced their baby news on his podcast. Picture: Getty

The former England rugby star announced the baby news on a podcast he hosts called The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

He said on the latest episode: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way."

The couple are already parents to Mia Grace and Lia Elizabeth. Picture: Getty

The couple are already parents to six-year-old Mia Grace and two-year-old Lia Elizabeth.

Zara and Mike tragically suffered two miscarriages before they welcomed their second child.

Speaking of the heartbreak, Zara previously said: "You don't talk about it because it's too raw."

She added: "But as with everything, time's a great healer."

Mike and Zara Tindall married in 2011. Picture: Getty

Zara and Mike first met in Australia back in 2003, and went on to get married in 2011, a year after announcing their engagement.

Their youngest daughter is two-year-old Lia Elizabeth. Picture: Getty

There are now two royal babies on the way, with Princess Eugenie having announced her pregnancy earlier in the year.

The Queen and Prince Phillip currently have seven grandchildren, soon to become nine.