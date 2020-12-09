Mike and Zara Tindall expecting third child as they announce pregnancy

9 December 2020, 12:04 | Updated: 9 December 2020, 12:22

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are expecting their third baby
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are expecting their third baby. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is pregnant with husband Mike Tindall.

Zara Tindall, 39, is pregnant with her third child.

Her husband Mike Tindall, 42, announced the news on Wednesday morning saying: "Third Tindall on its way".

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie pregnant with first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank

Mike Tindall announced their baby news on his podcast
Mike Tindall announced their baby news on his podcast. Picture: Getty

The former England rugby star announced the baby news on a podcast he hosts called The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

He said on the latest episode: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way."

The couple are already parents to Mia Grace and Lia Elizabeth
The couple are already parents to Mia Grace and Lia Elizabeth. Picture: Getty

The couple are already parents to six-year-old Mia Grace and two-year-old Lia Elizabeth.

Zara and Mike tragically suffered two miscarriages before they welcomed their second child.

Speaking of the heartbreak, Zara previously said: "You don't talk about it because it's too raw."

She added: "But as with everything, time's a great healer."

Mike and Zara Tindall married in 2011
Mike and Zara Tindall married in 2011. Picture: Getty

Zara and Mike first met in Australia back in 2003, and went on to get married in 2011, a year after announcing their engagement.

Their youngest daughter is two-year-old Lia Elizabeth
Their youngest daughter is two-year-old Lia Elizabeth. Picture: Getty

There are now two royal babies on the way, with Princess Eugenie having announced her pregnancy earlier in the year.

The Queen and Prince Phillip currently have seven grandchildren, soon to become nine.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scientists 'highly confident' they have found new species of beaked whale off coast of Mexico

UK & World

Brexit: Tesco stockpiling 'long-life' products in case of disruption

UK & World

COVID-19: Canada approves Pfizer's vaccine - and says it is 'safe, effective and of good quality'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher speaks out on gruelling I'm A Celeb schedule with 4am bed time

Celebrities

Piers Morgan has been compared to the pigeon lady from Home Alone

Piers Morgan insists he's not the pigeon lady from Home Alone

TV & Movies

Schools have been told they can finish a day early (stock images)

Schools in England allowed to finish for Christmas early 'so teachers can have proper break'
Here are some exciting ways to enjoy Christmas pud

Delicious recipes to use up leftover Christmas pudding, from cake pops to crumble

Christmas

The Elf has left the Shelf... and invaded these Zoom calls - but can you find him?

Seven elves are hiding in this picture of a virtual office Christmas party... but can you find them?

Christmas

Cooking your turkey on the BBQ might be a new favourite Christmas tradition

Cooking your Christmas turkey on the BBQ 'is quicker and tastier' than in the oven

Christmas