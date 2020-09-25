Princess Eugenie pregnant with first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank

25 September 2020, 09:32 | Updated: 25 September 2020, 09:44

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first baby,
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first baby,. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first baby, it has been announced.

Princess Eugenie, 30, is pregnant with her first baby.

The royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 34, announced the happy news on September 25 in a statement.

The announcement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announced that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank said they are "excited" for next year
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank said they are "excited" for next year. Picture: Getty

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The royal baby is expected to be born in early 2021.

Jack and Eugenie looked ecstatic in a new picture posted on Instagram
Jack and Eugenie looked ecstatic in a new picture posted on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Princess Eugenie

Following the announcement, Princess Eugenie shared a picture of baby slippers on her Instagram page, with the caption: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

She also shared a picture of herself and Jack beaming.

Princess Eugenie shared this picture on her Instagram page following the announcement
Princess Eugenie shared this picture on her Instagram page following the announcement. Picture: Instagram/Princess Eugenie

The baby news comes two years after Eugenie and Jack tied the knot.

The pair married in October 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

