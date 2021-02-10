Lawyer gets stuck on kitten filter during important Zoom court case

By Polly Foreman

The Texas lawyer tried desperately to remove the filter during the important virtual meeting.

If you're still cringing over the time your microphone stopped working during that work meeting, one lawyer from the US has just given us all a lesson in how to perfectly handle work Zoom mishaps.

Read more: UK weather: Brits braced for 'coldest February night in 74 years' as big freeze intensifies

Rob Ponton, from Marfa in Texas, was taking part in a highly important video court case , when he was told by Judge Roy Ferguson that his face was covered with a kitten filter.

He then told the other call participants that he and his assistant were trying to remove the filter, keeping his cool as he said: "I think it’s a filter, I don’t know how to remove it. I’ve got my assistant here – she’s trying to."

The lawyer struggled to remove the kitten filter during the meeting. Picture: Youtube/394th District Court of Texas

Mr Ponton then added: "I’m prepared to go forward with it. I’m here live – I’m not a cat."

To make things even more hilarious, the kitten's eyes and mouth moved in time with his own - prompting the other lawyers on the call to look bemused as Mr Ponton tried to sort it out.

Judge Ferguson assured him that he didn't think he was a cat, and gave instructions on how to remove the filter.

Read more: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome baby boy

The Judge luckily saw the funny side, tweeting a link to the meeting with the caption: "IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on)."

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

He also praised Mr Ponton for his professionalism, adding: "These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times.

"Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!:

The video has gone viral, with Mr Ponton later telling Vice: "Oh, that was just a mistake by my secretary.

"I was using her computer and for some reason she had that filter on. I took it off and replaced it with my face. It was a case involving a man trying to exit the United States with contraband and contraband cash. All it was was a mistake. It was taken off and we had the hearing as normal."

NOW READ:

Cobbler reveals how to easily fix a broken zip at home