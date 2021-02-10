Princess Eugenie baby name: full list of odds has one front-runner

10 February 2021, 10:29 | Updated: 10 February 2021, 10:47

What will Princess Eugenie name her baby?
What will Princess Eugenie name her baby? Picture: Getty/Instagram/Princess Eugenie
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

What will Princess Eugenie call her baby? The odds on the possible name for the baby boy have been revealed...

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby boy into the world yesterday, with the couple confirming the happy news on Instagram.

She shared an adorable photo of her son alongside some blue heart emojis, and the Royal Family released a statement saying that Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, the Duchess of York and Jack’s parents, Nicola and George, were all delighted by the news.

The couple haven't yet revealed the newborn's name, but the bookies have unveiled a list of possible front-runners.

The current favourite is Philip, with Betfair offering odds of 4/1.

Arthur and Godrey are second favourites at 5/1, while Henry and Thomas follow at 11/2 and 8/1 respectively.

Other names on the list include Albert, Jack, Edmund and Boris.

Princess Eugenie and Jack have been married since 2018
Princess Eugenie and Jack have been married since 2018. Picture: Getty

The full list of favourite names are below:

Philip: 4/1 (was 25/1)
Arthur: 5/1
Godfrey: 5/1
Henry: 11/2
Thomas: 8/1
Victor: 9/1
George: 12/1
Albert: 14/1
Edward: 14/1
Charles: 14/1
Edmund: 14/1
Jack: 18/1
Frederick: 25/1
Frances: 25/1
James: 33/1
William: 40/1
Andrew: 66/1
Boris: 200/1

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Royal fans are over the moon to welcome a new bouncing baby boy to brighten up the start of 2021 - with Princess Eugenie and Jack expected to keep it traditional, Arthur is the 4/1 early favourite followed closely by Godfrey at 5/1.

"There are also a number of existing male royals who he could be named after, including his grandfather Edward at 14/1 and great-grandfather Philip at 25/1 - and it would be a surprise if he was called Boris, as that name is way out with odds of 200/1."

Princess and Jack got married in October 2018 at Windsor Castle, and announced that they were expecting a baby in September 2020.

NOW READ:

Princess Eugenie reveals Princess Beatrice's secret nickname in adorable Instagram post

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Wilson: 'Extremely dangerous' paedophile jailed for 25 years for 96 child sex abuse offences

UK & World

COVID-19: Airlines warn of 'second lost summer' in reopening plea to PM

UK & World

Russia issues arrest warrant for Alexei Navalny ally Leonid Volkov

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Would you live in London's thinnest house?

Look inside London's thinnest house with five floors on sale for £950K

Lifestyle

Netflix hasn't confirmed whether there will be a second series of Bling Empire

Will there be another series of Bling Empire on Netflix?

Netflix

Vegan Valentine's Day meal deals

The best vegan Valentine's supermarket meal deals for 2021

Lifestyle

Guy Tang is a hairdresser that stars on Bling Empire

Who is Bling Empire's Guy Tang and what is his net worth?

Netflix

Christine Chiu stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and what is her net worth?

Netflix

All it takes is a few drops of rum on to the cakes' icing to create a whole new experience

Valentine's Day 2021: Impressive and fun boozy gifts, bottles of fizz, gin and more

Lifestyle