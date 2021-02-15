Cleaning hack reveals how to save burnt baking trays with Diet Coke

15 February 2021, 11:44

How to clean your baking tray with Diet Coke
How to clean your baking tray with Diet Coke. Picture: TikTok: @Sisterpledgecleans
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A woman has revealed how to clean baking trays using Diet Coke.

With most of us spending more time at home, we’ve all been trying our hand at some new dishes.

But over time, you might find your kitchen equipment getting a bit grubby - including your baking trays.

Now, one woman has revealed how she manages to get her trays looking sparkling new using Diet Coke.

Shared on the TikTok account @Sisterpledgecleans, the cleaning expert reveals she pours the fizzy drink onto her dirty trays and leaves it overnight.

Coming back to it in the morning, she can then be seen giving it a good scrub with a sponge and soapy water, to get rid of all the burnt bits.

She explains: “Clean burned baking trays with cola. Leave overnight then scrub and scrap off. Burned bits will just flake off.”

A TikTok user revealed how she gets her baking trays sparkling clean
A TikTok user revealed how she gets her baking trays sparkling clean. Picture: TikTok: @Sisterpledgecleans

This comes after another TikTok user @hazz_jazz got their trays sparkling new with baking soda and white vinegar.

In a video, a man can be seen putting a load of baking soda on the bottom, before pouring white vinegar on top.

As it starts to fizz, he uses a Brillo pad to make sure the mix is worked into the sides of the tray and then leaves it for half an hour.

When the 30 minutes is up, the TikTok user can be seen rinsing the trays, before getting to work with the Brillo pad again.

The clip sees him scrubbing for a while, before the brown gunk disappears and leaves a sparkling baking tray.

The caption reads: "THE TRAY IS SO CLEAN I CAN SEE MY FACE IN IT #fyp #satisfying #As #Good #As #New."

One person commented: “Good for ya not contributing to our throw-away society, a tray is cheap but this is still reusable."

Other comments included more tips to get rid of the grime on your baking trays, including using washing powder.

“Heat them with water and a scoop of biological washing powder,” suggested one person, while a second added: “Just put a bit of washing powder and boiling water in the trays and leave for an hour.”

