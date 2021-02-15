Prince Harry and Meghan Markle baby name predictions see Alfie and Alexandra as favourites

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second baby. Picture: Getty Images/ Misan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

By Naomi Bartram

Meghan Markle baby names: Diana is also a front runner for the royal baby.

Congratulations are in order for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the couple announced they are expecting their second baby this year.

Unsurprisingly, now talk has turned to what the royal couple are going to call their little one, with two names proving front runners.

While Diana was initially the bookies favourite - in a sweet nod to the Prince's late mother - now Alfie and Alexandra have topped the list.

Since the couple already have their son Archie, fans are convinced another name starting with the letter ‘A’ could be chosen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their pregnancy on Valentine's Day. Picture: Getty Images

Ladbrokes have put Alfie and Alexandra with odds of 4-1, with spokesperson Alex Apati saying: "Huge congratulations to Harry and Meghan on the news of their pregnancy - of course all attention will now turn to the name game, and as things stand it's Alfie and Alexandra leading the way in the betting."

Read More: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second baby

He added: "Archie was a modern twist on a traditional name, so it's no surprise Charles/Charlie are up there as things stand at 5-1 apiece."

Other names which are in the mix include Elizabeth and Philip - the names of Harry's grandparents the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, while Diana is at 10-1.

More unusual royal names such as Freddie or Arabella are also on the list, with Doria at 12/1.

Ladbrokes Royal baby names odds

Alfie - 4/1

Alexandra - 4/1

Charles/Charlie - 5/1

Florence - 5/1

Arabella - 6/1

Freddie - 6/1

Grace - 6/1

Elizabeth - 6/1

Alice - 6/1

Philip - 6/1

Alexander - 8/1

Victoria - 7/1

James - 8/1

Diana - 10/1

Emily - 10/1

Spencer - 12/1

Doria - 12/1

Thomas - 20/1

William - 25/1

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

Bookmakers Coral have also tipped Diana and Thomas as the frontrunners of names, with the latter named after Meghan’s father.

Coral's Harry Aitkenhead said: "Baby number two is on the way for Harry and Meghan, and it's the names of both of their parents that are the favourites in the betting for the name of the new arrival.

"We go 10/1 joint favourites for Diana and Thomas.

"Spencer, Albert and Philip are all in the mix, whilst Alice and Emma are two outside picks for girls' names."

This comes after Harry and Meghan announced the news of their pregnancy on Valentine's Day 2021.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The pair haven’t revealed an official due date for their second baby.

Now Read: Meghan Markle wins legal battle over publishing of personal letter to Dad