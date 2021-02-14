Breaking News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second baby

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second baby. Picture: Misan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/PA Media

By Polly Foreman

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed that they are expecting baby number two.

There’s a new royal baby on the way, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they are expecting!

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the wonderful news in a statement, saying: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.





The couple are parents to a son named Archie. Picture: PA

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The couple also shared a gorgeous black and white photo of the two of them sat under a tree, which shows Harry resting his hand on his wife's head as she cradles her baby bump.

It has been confirmed that the photo was taken remotely by photographer, Misan Harriman, a longtime friend of the couple.

Misan shared the photo to Twitter, writing: "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

Harry and Meghan are already parents to a son, Archie, who was born in May 2019.

In November of last year, Meghan announced that she had tragically suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2020.

Writing in the New York Times, she said: "After changing his [Archie's] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand."

