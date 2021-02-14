Breaking News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second baby

14 February 2021, 19:56 | Updated: 14 February 2021, 20:14

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second baby
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second baby. Picture: Misan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/PA Media
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed that they are expecting baby number two.

There’s a new royal baby on the way, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they are expecting!

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the wonderful news in a statement, saying: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.


The couple are parents to a son named Archie
The couple are parents to a son named Archie. Picture: PA

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The couple also shared a gorgeous black and white photo of the two of them sat under a tree, which shows Harry resting his hand on his wife's head as she cradles her baby bump.

It has been confirmed that the photo was taken remotely by photographer, Misan Harriman, a longtime friend of the couple.

Misan shared the photo to Twitter, writing: "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

Harry and Meghan are already parents to a son, Archie, who was born in May 2019.

In November of last year, Meghan announced that she had tragically suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2020.

Writing in the New York Times, she said: "After changing his [Archie's] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand."

NOW READ:

Meghan Markle wins legal battle over publishing of personal letter to Dad

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rangers investigate potential coronavirus rules breach at party in Glasgow

Prince Harry and Meghan: Duke and Duchess of Sussex expecting second child

UK & World

India: Rescuers find 11 more bodies after flooding caused by Himalayan glacier break

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ne-Yo was unmasked as Badger!

The Masked Singer’s Ne-Yo reveals his four-year-old son was the only one in his family to guess he was Badger

TV & Movies

Full list of Masked Singer UK 2021 contestants

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies

Who won The Masked Singer UK?

Who won The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies

Sausage has won The Masked Singer!

All the identities of The Masked Singer finalists as Sausage is crowned winner

TV & Movies

Robin has been unmasked!

The Masked Singer's Robin first to be unmasked in final as he comes third

TV & Movies

When does My Mum Tracy Beaker start? Find out the time and date of the episodes

When does My Mum Tracy Beaker start and what time is it on?

TV & Movies