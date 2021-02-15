Self-catering staycations 'could be allowed from Easter' if R rate stays low enough

15 February 2021, 10:08

The government is said to be looking at plans that might allow staycations from April
The government is said to be looking at plans that might allow staycations from April. Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

People in England may be allowed to take self-catered breaks as part of Boris Johnson's lockdown 'roadmap'.

Ministers are reportedly looking at plans that may enable people to staycations from the Easter holidays.

Read more: Key dates Boris Johnson could reopen schools, shops and pubs in England under lockdown roadmap

According to The Times, one timeline being considered would allow families who live in the same household to take self-catered breaks in England from April.

The report adds, however, that there are also concerns that allowing people to travel to accomodation would lead to 'big movements' across the country - and increase rate of infection.

Boris Johnson is set to deliver his roadmap out of lockdown on 22 February
Boris Johnson is set to deliver his roadmap out of lockdown on 22 February. Picture: PA

These plans would only go through if the R rate remains low up to 2 April.

Boris Johnson is set to announce his 'road map' out of lockdown on 22 February, which will likely cover things like the plans for reopening of schools, essential shops, and pubs.

Speaking last week during a visit today to the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies plant in Billingham, Teesside, which is where the new Novavax vaccine will be manufactured, the Prime Minister said: "I'm optimistic, I won't hide it from you.

"I'm optimistic, but we have to be cautious."

He added that his first priority is the reopening of schools, which will reportedly start on 8 March.

Mr Johnson said: "Our children's education is our number one priority, but then working forward, getting non-essential retail open as well and then, in due course, as and when we can prudently, cautiously, of course we want to be opening hospitality as well.

"I will be trying to set out as much as I possibly can in as much detail as I can, always understanding that we have to be wary of the pattern of disease.

"We don't want to be forced into any kind of retreat or reverse ferret."

UK's R rate officially falls below 1 for the first time since July

