UK's R rate officially falls below 1 for the first time since July

12 February 2021, 14:37

UK's R rate officially falls below 1 for the first time since July
UK's R rate officially falls below 1 for the first time since July. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The drop in R rate has left the public hopeful lockdown could been eased soon.

The UK's R rate has fallen below 1, Sage has announced.

New data reveals the R rate in the United Kingdom is currently between 0.7 - 0.8.

READ MORE: Government 'doing everything they can' to make summer holidays happen, says Matt Hancock

The coronavirus R rate in the UK has dropped below 1
The coronavirus R rate in the UK has dropped below 1. Picture: Getty
Boris Johnson will be outlining plans to exit lockdown later this month
Boris Johnson will be outlining plans to exit lockdown later this month. Picture: Getty

This is the first time since July 2020 the figures have been this low.

The R rate represents how many people an infected person will pass Covid-19 onto.

Last week, the R rate was between 0.7 - 1 in the UK, and between 0.7 - 0.9 in England.

The R rate has not been this low since July 2020
The R rate has not been this low since July 2020. Picture: Getty

Sage said in a statement: "Estimates of the R value are below 1 in all NHS regions of England.

"Although R is below 1 in all regions, there may be more variation in transmission within each region.

"These estimates mean we are confident the epidemic is shrinking across all NHS England regions.

"However, prevalence of the virus remains high, so it remains important that everyone continues to stay at home in order to keep the R value down, protect the NHS and help save lives."

The Government are aiming to have schools reopening from March 8
The Government are aiming to have schools reopening from March 8. Picture: Getty

The drop in R rate has left people hopeful lockdown could be eased soon.

Boris Johnson is expected to address the public on February 22 to explain the Government's route out of lockdown.

READ NOW: Social distancing and face masks 'could remain until Autumn'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mexico: 18 bags full of hacked-up body parts found by police

UK & World

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker says online abuse should be easier to stop

England Women: Ebony Salmon added to Lionesses squad for first time ahead of Northern Ireland friendly

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Who is Sean Godfrey?

Who is Tracy Beaker footballer Sean Godfrey and who is the actor who plays him?

TV & Movies

Who plays Justine Littlewood in Tracy Beaker? Get to know Montanna Thompson

Who plays Justine Littlewood in Tracy Beaker? Get to know Montanna Thompson

Celebrities

We've got some brilliant gift ideas for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day 2021: Gift ideas for your boyfriend, husband or best friend for all budgets

Lifestyle

Who is Robin?

Who is Robin on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Dani Harmer

How old is Tracy Beaker's Dani Harmer, who is her boyfriend, and how many children does she have?

Celebrities

Who is in the cast of My Mum Tracy Beaker?

Who is in the cast of My Mum Tracy Beaker?

TV & Movies