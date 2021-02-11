Government 'doing everything they can' to make summer holidays happen, says Matt Hancock

Are summer holidays going ahead in 2021? Picture: Getty/ITV

By Alice Dear

The Health Secretary has warned people to be patient while things are still 'uncertain'.

The Government are said to be "doing everything they can" to make sure people can have holidays this year.

This is according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who admitted this week he had booked a holiday for later in the year to Cornwall.

READ MORE: Government warn public it is 'too early' to book summer holidays

While the Government have told Brits not to book holidays, Matt Hancock admitted to booking a trip to Cornwall. Picture: ITV

This comes after Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps told people not to book summer holidays yet.

He said it was "too soon" to commit to a getaway, either domestically or internationally.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, has also warned to public to hold off on booking trips as it is "just too early".

Brits have been told it is "too early" to commit to a summer holiday. Picture: Getty

Talking to Sky News, Mr Hancock said: "It is difficult at this point, and people will have to be patient as the Prime Minister said.

"But we are doing everything we can to make sure people can have that holiday. And even before then to see their loved ones."

Matt Hancock told people to be patient during these uncertain times. Picture: Getty

The Health Secretary also said during an interview on Good Morning Britain: "Even before we get to whether we're going on holiday, or where we're going on holiday, how soon we can see and hug our loved ones is important.

"Unfortunately, there is uncertainty about the months ahead, and boy have we been living through uncertain times."

He added that more information on the months ahead will he revealed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the week commencing February 22.

Mr Johnson is set to reveal an escape plan in order to exit lockdown safety.

READ NOW: Nun, 116, who is believed to be the second oldest person in the world, beats Covid-19