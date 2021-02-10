Nun, 116, believed to be the second oldest person in the world beats Covid-19

10 February 2021, 10:38

Sister Andre will be celebrating her 117th birthday tomorrow
Sister Andre will be celebrating her 117th birthday tomorrow. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Sister Andre is ready to celebrate her 117th birthday tomorrow after surviving the deadly virus.

A 116-year-old nun from France – who is believed to be the second oldest person in the world – has beaten coronavirus.

Sister Andre, who was born Lucile Randon, first tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the year in January.

READ MORE: Pensioner surprises her husband by moving into his care home with him as she 'can't live without him'

Sister Andre tested positive for Covid-19 in January
Sister Andre tested positive for Covid-19 in January. Picture: Getty

Three weeks on and Sister Andre is back to health and ready to celebrate her 117th birthday tomorrow.

Sister Andre lives in a nursing home in French city Toulon, where tragically 12 people have died from the virus.

Talking to French newspaper Var-Matin, she said: "I didn’t even realise I had it."

Sister Andre is believed to be the second oldest person in the world at 116-years-old
Sister Andre is believed to be the second oldest person in the world at 116-years-old. Picture: Getty

She told French media that she wasn't scared of dying because she would be able to see her brother, grandfather and grandmother.

Speaking of Sister Andre's ordeal, Communications manager for the Sainte Catherine Labouré home, David Tavella said: "She didn’t ask me about her health, but about her habits.

"For example, she wanted to know if meal or bedtime schedules would change.

"She showed no fear of the disease. On the other hand, she was very concerned about the other residents."

A spokesperson said Sister Andre had no fear of the virus
A spokesperson said Sister Andre had no fear of the virus. Picture: Getty

At 116-years-old, Sister Andre is believed to be the second oldest person in the world.

The oldest person in the world is believed to be 118-year-old Kane Tanaka from Japan.

READ NOW: Elderly couple become TikTok viral stars with dancing videos

