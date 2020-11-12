Pensioner surprises husband by moving into his care home because she 'couldn't live without him'

By Alice Dear

The heartwarming moment Betty and her husband Kenneth were reunited has left people in tears.

Betty Meredith, 91, surprised her husband of 71 years by moving into his care home as she "couldn't live without him".

In heartwarming footage shared online, Betty's husband Kenneth, 96, can be seen breaking down in tears as his wife surprises him after five weeks apart.

Kenneth had moved into Bourn View Care Home just over a month ago due to his dementia, and didn't know when he would next see his wife due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, unknown to him, Betty had moved in and had been self isolating in the care home.

Betty and Kenneth didn't know when they were going to see each other next. Picture: ITV/ Bourn View Care Home

The care home staff had put together a romantic scene for the married couple, setting up balloons and music.

In the moment he saw Betty, Kenneth could be heard saying: "Can you take me back?", which she replies: "No. Not taking you back. I've come to live with you. Alright? I've moved in."

When she asked him if he was happy, he replied: "Now I see you it's better".

Kenneth broke down in tears when he saw his wife of 71 years. Picture: ITV/Bourn View Care Home

The couple's great-granddaughter Charlotte, who uploaded a clip of the meeting on Twitter, wrote: "My granddad went into a care home five weeks ago and my nan couldn't live without him so he decided to move in, and the care home did this for them - my actual heart."

The care home threw them a romantic dinner date to celebrate. Picture: ITV/Bourn View Care Home

The care home also shared footage on their Facebook page, writing: "After a month of living apart, Kenneth did not know when he would see his beautiful wife Betty again due to Covid-19 and current restrictions!

"Betty made the decision to move in to Bourn View and be with her husband but first had to isolate!

"Kenneth had no idea Betty had moved in and today the two of them were reunited at a surprise meal!

"Betty perfectly put it, they are now back 'Together, Forever'."

