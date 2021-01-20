Elderly couple become TikTok stars during lockdown as dancing videos go viral

By Alice Dear

Joseph and Sylvia are making lockdown a little easier with their sweet videos.

An elderly couple from Doncaster have become social media sensations after videos of them dancing were posted on TikTok.

Joseph, 88, and Sylvia Dolan, 82, appeared on Good Morning Britain this week, where they spoke about their new-found fame.

READ MORE: Dog owners who spent £300 on vet bills find out lurcher with 'limp' was copying owner on crutches

Joseph, 88, and Sylvia Dolan, 82, have become unlikely TikTok stars. Picture: ITV

They were joined by their daughter, Jackie Broadbent, who has been filming the videos of her parents dancing.

Jackie said she was "proud" of her parents and that the comments they have received from viewers have been "fabulous".

Joseph explained to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid it was his great granddaughter that first got him involved in TikTok videos.

"We were visiting her and she just says 'come on granddad let's do this'", he explained: "And we just got up and did it."

The pair have been dancing through lockdown to keep busy. Picture: ITV

The most popular video of Joseph and Sylvia shows the couple dancing to an Elvis Presley song has been viewed a massive 8.4million views.

The adorable videos of the elderly couple dancing have been a much-needed boost for many during lockdown.

Susanna echoed the views of many, telling the couple: "When we take a look back over the years of what got us through lockdown, I think TikTok and you guys will be up there."

Joseph says he will carry on dancing for 'as long as he possibly can'. Picture: ITV

When asked how long they will keep dancing for, Joseph told Piers: "As long as I possibly can".

READ NOW: One of Britain's oldest identical twins Doris Hobday dies after contracting coronavirus