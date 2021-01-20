One of Britain's oldest identical twins Doris Hobday dies after contracting coronavirus

20 January 2021, 08:19 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 08:21

Piers Morgan has shared the devastating news that Doris has lost her battle with coronavirus.

Doris Hobday, one of Britain's oldest identical wins, has sadly died after contracting Covid-19.

She and her sister Lil, both 96, won the hearts of the nation when she appeared on Good Morning Britain last year, and Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan shared the news of her death on this morning's show.

Her family released a statement to the show which read: "Both were determined to live until 100, they had so much to live for...

Doris and Lil appeared on GMB together last year
Doris and Lil appeared on GMB together last year. Picture: ITV

"It's just so cruel that Covid has stopped Doris like this. Our thoughts go out to all the families who have experienced a loss through Covid and we urge people to take this seriously."

When opening the show, Piers said: "Two of our favourite guests on this programme Doris and Lil, they were Britain's oldest twins, we reported a week ago that they both contracted coronavirus.

Piers and Susanna shared the sad news this morning
Piers and Susanna shared the sad news this morning. Picture: ITV

"Very sadly Doris has lost her life. Lil is still with us battling hard. She’s aware of what has happened to her long loved twin, but it's a very sad day for her family, for Lil and for us here at GMB.

"They brought such a ray of sunshine to our lives with their infectious humour. They were a wonderful duo and have been inseparable sisters for 96 years."

Susanna revealed that she died on 5 January, and will be buried next to her late husband, who died 11 years ago.

Her sister Lil also also battled the disease, and is now thankfully out of hospital and recovering home.

Piers also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Doris, writing: "RIP Doris Hobday, 96.

"One of Britain’s two oldest twins & a delightful lady.

"She died from coronavirus.

"Her sister Lil got covid too but survived and is now home from hospital. My deepest condolences to her on the loss of her beloved sister."

