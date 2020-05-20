Piers Morgan in hysterics as Britain's oldest twins make filthy sex joke live on Good Morning Britain

The pensioners appeared on GMB yesterday and had the whole nation in hysterics with their cheeky joke.

Good Morning Britain hosts Sussana Reid and Piers Morgan were left in stitches after the UK's oldest twins made an X-rated joke live on air.

Identical twins Lil and Doris Tipton, 95, were interviewed by the presenters on Tuesday's episode of the ITV breakfast show from Lil's home in the West Midlands, where they are isolating together.

READ MORE: Why wasn't Piers on GMB and did he have coronavirus?

The twins stunned Susanna. Picture: ITV

The interview saw Piers, 55, and Susanna, 49, speak to Lil and Doris on a number of topics, such as living together for the first time in years, how the government had been responding to care homes and how they both felt about nearly reaching 100 years old.

However, things took a turn when Piers asked the twins: "What is the secret to living so well?”

Lil then gestured to her sister and quipped: "Plenty of sex!”

Piers couldn't help but laugh. Picture: ITV

While Piers couldn't contain his hysteria, Susanna looked completely shocked at what they had said live on air.

Viewers loved the hilarious moment, and were left laughing out loud at Lil’s quip, as she went to add “thrilling not killing!”

Doris denied her sister’s claims, proclaiming “no sex!” as Lil carried on flirting with Morgan, saying “Watch out, I'm coming on to you now!”

Fans of the show took to Twitter to tell everyone how funny they found the twins.

One said: "I want thrilling not killing. Lil and Doris just made lockdown funny"

Another said: "@piersmorgan please have Lil and Doris on every week.. 🥰adorable, hilarious and delightful "

While another bemused viewer added: "Lil and Doris. Fantastic!!! Loved the interview. Cried with laughter”