Why isn't Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain and does he have coronavirus?

Piers isn't well at the moment. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

ITV's GMB presenter Piers Morgan isn't on the show at the moment after falling ill.

Good Morning Britain has been missing a familiar face over the past few days which has left viewers worries.

Controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan, 55, wasn't on the ITV breakfast show today which left cause for concern, with many taking to social media to ask if he had the coronavirus.

Here's all the information you need on why the presenter isn't on our screens at the moment...

Piers isn't presenting GMB at the moment. Picture: ITV

Why isn't Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?

Piers has made a segment on his Twitter explaining he's experienced a symptom of COVID-19 and that he won't be heading to work because of it.

His decision not to head back to work at GMB is following medical advice, but Piers hasn't said given any update on his condition.

UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 3, 2020

Ben Shephard, 45, and Piers' ho-host Susanna Reid, 49, joked about his absence on today's GMB.

"As you can see, I'm not Piers," said Ben, with Susanna adding: "We send our very best wishes to you, Piers, and we'll be on our best behaviour while you're not here."

Speaking about Morgan's condition, GMB's resident Doctor, Hilary Jones explained: "Well, remember that the symptoms are well defined as to why people should self-isolate. "

Does Piers have coronavirus?

It hasn't been confirmed whether or not Piers has the coronavirus, and he's hoping to get the results back on Tuesday May 5th.

Dr Hilary added: "I spoke to Piers yesterday and he doesn't have symptoms normally associated with COVID-19, but as he said, out of an abundance of precaution he has taken the test."