Morrisons Easter egg offer sees sweet treat for only 75p

15 February 2024, 12:31

People buying Easter eggs
Morrisons are offering Easter eggs at a discounted rate. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Looking for the best Easter egg offers 2024? Well Morrisons are offering various Easter egg deals, including one egg for less than a £1.

Morrisons Easter eggs offers have got even better, as they are now selling a chocolatey treat for 75p!

The supermarket are reducing the price of their medium 96g - 129g Easter eggs by 50% from £1.50 to 75p for customers with a More card. The deal includes Maltesers Easter eggs, Smarties Easter eggs and KitKat Chunky Easter eggs as well as many more.

However Morrisons aren't the only shop offering Easter egg deals. Tesco Easter egg offers include discounts on their sweet treats for Clubcard holders, with Waitrose Easter eggs being reduced in price as well. Aldi, ASDA, Lidl and Sainsbury's have also followed suit in discounting their Easter eggs.

Whether you're in the mood for a pistachio Easter egg, a Kinder Easter egg or a moreish Toblerone Easter egg, there are lots of delicious flavours to choose from this year. What are the best Easter egg deals?

Easter eggs
Easter eggs deals are in full swing. Picture: Alamy

Easter egg offers 2024

Morrisons are currently offering an Easter egg for 75p if customers have a Morrisons More card. The offer is available now and includes discount on the following Easter eggs:

  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk White Buttons
  • Cadbury Mini Eggs
  • KitKat Chunky
  • Smarties
  • Maltesers

Easter eggs on shelf
There are lots of Easter egg deals this year. Picture: Alamy

Aldi are also selling a Toblerone Easter egg dupe for £6.99 for the entire 240g egg and four extra bite-sized chocolates, which is half the price of the original flavour. The egg goes on sale on the 10th of March, so shoppers will have to wait for the egg to make it to their shelves.

Asda are currently offering any 2 for £10 and any 4 for £10 deals on their Easter eggs. Flavours included in the deal are; Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons, Cadbury Mini Eggs, Thornton Milk Chocolate Unicorn Easter egg and Kinder Surprise Easter Egg.

Easter eggs in basket
There are lots of different Easter egg flavours on sale. Picture: Alamy

Sainsbury's are also offering their Easter eggs at a lower rate, with selected eggs under £2 for Nectar card holders. Flavours included are Munchies Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg 202g, Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Easter Egg 198g and Reese’s Peanut Butter Medium Easter Egg 142g.

Tesco have reduced their Easter eggs for Clubcard holders. Instead of £1.50, users of the points card can get selected eggs for £1.20 instead.

