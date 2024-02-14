Do the clocks go forward or backward in March? Date and time of 2024 change

14 February 2024, 15:13

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring
Spring marks another clock change in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

When do the clocks change in March 2024? And do we lose or gain an hour? Everything you need to know about the next clock change.

Spring is just around the corner bringing the excitement of easter, less storms (hopefully), lighter evenings and of course, the all-important clock change.

Every year in the UK we change the clocks twice, once forwards and then backwards, to help us really make the most of the daylight hours and the weather the seasons offer us.

So as we look forward to warmer days and begin the official countdown to summer, many of us are wondering exactly when the clocks change so we can fully prepare for that one hour difference.

Here's everything you need to know from whether the clocks go forward or backward, the date it happens and what time.

Colourful bed of flowers
Spring marks the start of warmer weather and prettier flowers and blooms. Picture: Alamy

Do the clocks go forward or backward in March?

March is the month where residents in the UK will see the clocks go forward by one hour meaning we lose out on 60 minutes. However, despite the loss, we will gain some lighter evenings in exchange.

If you always struggle to remember when and how the clocks change, there's a simple phrase to help you remember: "spring forward, fall back”.

What date and time do the clocks go forward in March 2024?

Each year, the date of which the clocks change will alter slightly and this year, they will go forward on Sunday, March 31st, 2024. All clocks change at 2am.

Any device in your home connected to the internet, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and TVs will automatically change.

However, alarm clocks, car radios and other devices may need to be changed manually.

Lambing smelling a daffodil
Lambing season also begins in spring and March time. Picture: Alamy

Why do clocks change in the UK?

The idea of moving the clocks was invented by a New Zealand entomologist named George Vincent Hudson in 1895.

It was first introduced in the UK by the government during the First World War in 1916 to save coal usage and make the most of natural light.

All European countries, except for Belarus and Iceland, now use daylight saving time during the winter months, switching their time on the same night as the UK.

France and Spain - that are on GMT+1 - go back at 3am local time (2am in the UK), meaning the UK always remains an hour behind.

The next clock change in the UK is scheduled for October 2024, when they will go backward in order to make the most of the winter months.

The exact date is Sunday October 27th, 2024.

