When is the first day of spring in the UK and what is the spring equinox?

Spring will begin soon in the UK [stock image]. Picture: Alamy/Getty

When is the first day of spring 2024?

With the cold weather in full force, the winter in the UK has been fairly chilly and rainy, with the odd stream of sunshine making an appearance.

So far 2024 has seen storms and snow bombs aplenty, leaving many of us wondering when we'll start to see warm temperatures and sunny days once again.

As Spring slowly creeps towards us, we can look forward to Easter holidays, flowers blooming and the abundance of cute animals being born.

Flowers bloom in spring [stock image]. Picture: Alamy

When is the first day of spring in the UK?

According to The Met Office, spring begins either on the 1st of March or 20th March, depending on which calendar you choose to follow.

The meteorological spring and astronomical spring both state that spring starts on different dates.

When is the meteorological spring start date?

According to the meteorological calendar, spring will start on the 1st of March and end on the 31st of May.

This is the same every year as it is due to the calendar being split into four seasons lasting three months each.

Spring brings warmer weather. Picture: Alamy

When is the astronomical spring start date?

The astronomical spring start date is the 20th of March, according to the position of Earth's orbit in relation to the Sun.

This changes yearly with The Met Office explaining: "This is due to the 23.5 degrees of tilt of the Earth's rotational axis concerning its orbit around the Sun. Since the seasons vary in length, the start date of a new season can fall on different days each year."

What is the spring equinox?

The spring equinox marks the first day of spring and when the day is longer than the night.

The Met Office state: "The Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere occurs twice a year around 20 March (the spring equinox) and around 22 September (the autumn equinox).

"They occur between the summer and winter solstices marking the point the Sun crosses the equator's path and becomes positioned exactly above the equator between the Northern and Southern Hemisphere."

